On Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas will attend a service concert at St. Michael's Church in Pärnu County's Mihkli village held to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the united governorate of Estonia.

"Four days ago, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the greatest demonstration of Estonians prior to the Singing Revolution," Ratas said according to a government press release. "The march of 40,000 Estonians brought about its desired result on April 12, 1917. It was one hundred years ago today that the territories inhabited by Estonians were united and our national governorate was born. The events that took place one hundred years ago have a significant meaning in our history as it was then that the important preconditions for the creation of our independent Republic of Estonia were created."

The prime minister invited everyone in Estonia, including every farm, village, municipality and town or city, to take part in celebrating these events in Estonia's history. He also invited Estonia's peple to take part in a hike along the former border of the governorates on April 16.

A service will be held at 5 p.m. at St. Michael's Church in Mihkli, where Ratas and Archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) Urmas Viilma will give speeches. The Estonian National Male Choir (RAM) will give a concert entitled "Song of a Level Land" ("Tasase maa laul") featuring works by Veljo Tormis, Villem Kapp, Konstantin Türnpu, Eduard Tubin and Gustav Ernesaks. Lihula women's choir "Leelo" and local youth will also participate in the event.

Prior to the service, Ratas will lay a wreath at the War of Independence Monument in Koonga Cemetery.

The Estonia 100 opening event scheduled for April 16 will also commemorate the events that took place one hundred years ago on Wednesday. On Sunday, groups of hikers will set outalong the former governorate border from the shore of Lake Peipus to the shore of the Baltic Sea; 3,000 people are expected to participate.