The Piret, the fourth and final new ferry ordered by TS Laevad, was officially christened at Tallinn's Old City Harbour on Wednesday.

Muhu native Mareli Ots, a veterinary student at the Estonian University of Life Sciences (EMÜ), was chosen as godmother of the vessel.

"Let your name be Piret!" she said, blessing the ship at the ceremony. "Bring us fame, bring us luck, protect our sailors, Saaremaa and Muhu natives, everyone who sails with you."

Also speaking at the ceremony, Port of Tallinn board chairman Valdo Kalm noted that with the final new ferry entering into service this week, the overall quality of ferry services connecting the major Western Estonian islands with the mainland would surely improve as well.

The Piret will enter into service on the Virtsu-Kuivastu line on Friday, connecting Saaremaa via the island of Muhu to the Estonian mainland.