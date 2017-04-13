The Estonian government is to visit Brussels on May 3 to hold a joint meeting with the European Commission.

Twice per year, the Commission invites the government of the upcoming EU presidency to Brussels for a joint plenary session in which the priorities of the upcoming presidency are discussed, the Commission said.

Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas also has a separate meeting scheduled with Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. A joint meeting of the Estonian government and 28 members of the Commission will follow, to be followed in turn by a joint working luncheon.

Estonia will in July take over the presidency of the Council of the EU for the second half of 2017.