Estonia, UAE developing cultural relations

Estonian Secretary General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene met with Emirati Minister of State H.E. Noura Al Kaabi in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The minister promised to support the signing of a cultural cooperation agreement between the two countries.

The meeting in Abu Dhabi was made possible thanks to a high-level international culture summit which brought cultural figures from 80 countries to the United Arab Emirates, according to a Ministry of Culture press release.

Nõgene reported that the meeting with Al Kaabi provided a unique opportunity to establish a new partnership and establish definite goals for cooperation and that the state minister was interested in bilateral cooperation in the fields of art and music. According to the Estonian ministry official, Al Kaabi was well informed of the high level of Estonian musical culture and expressed the wish to have Estonian musicians perform at the Abu Dhabi Festival and initiate cooperation with the Dubai Opera. The Emirati minister would likewise like to see an exhibition of Estonian art in the Emirati capital, which could be organized by the Art Museum of Estonia. "Such invitations and offers clearly demonstrate that our culture has much to say and contribute to the world," Nõgene commented.

Al Kaabi promised to provide all the assistance necessary for concluding a cultural cooperation agreement between Estonia and the UAE. She also promised to visit Estonia this summer already, if possible, in order to take part in the Youth Song and Dance Festival taking place from June 30-July 2.

The two officials agreed to organize a visit by cultural and educational professionals to promote an exchange of experiences related to children's musical education and museum work.

Estonian innovation was also of interest to the state minister and the related discussion touched on topics such as the e-state, e-school, e-Tax Board and e-health, and yet another topic of interest was the solution for the recycling of plastic containers whereby money could be donated to ensure that children from underprivileged families are able to attend cultural events.