Cyber security group formed in Riigikogu

Former Minister of Public Administration Arto Aas had his Dropbox access data stolen in as well; he was chairman of the Riigikogu's EU Affairs Committee at the time.
Former Minister of Public Administration Arto Aas had his Dropbox access data stolen in as well; he was chairman of the Riigikogu's EU Affairs Committee at the time. Source: (ERR)
Members of the Riigikogu formed the Cyber Security Support Group on Thursday, electing Arto Aas chairman and Kalle Palling deputy chairman of the group.

The support group was founded with the objective of promoting the development of cyber security in Estonia, strengthening cooperation between the private and public sectors as well as raising society's awareness of cyber security, according to a Riigikogu press release.

Chairman Arto Aas emphasized that the security of cyber space could be ensured only in close cooperation between the state, entrepreneurs and citizens. "This year, ten years will have passed since the extensive cyber attacks against Estonia that have been called the first cyber war in history," he noted. "The capability of the government and Estonia's IT community in combating against cyber threats has brought us international recognition and acknowledgement. Estonia is considered one of the leading countries in the world in cyber security."

According to Aas, the development of technology, expansion of e-service, e-trade and the Internet of Things, among other trends, increase the importance of a secure cyber space. "Cyber security is not just an issue of national security, but an integral part of people's daily work and communication," he remarked, adding that the security of the cyber environment had to be ensured in providing vital services, from medical care to energy as well as in financial services and social media.

Last year, the Estonian Information System Authority (RIA) handled 9,135 cases in computer and data communication networks, 348 of which were high priority incidents influencing the functioning of a national vital service or website.

Others members of the Cyber Security Support Group of the Riigikogu include Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, Jüri Jaanson, Lauri Luik, Jürgen Ligi, Ants Laaneots, Laine Randjärv, Kalle Laanet, Madis Milling, Yoko Alender, Aivar Sõerd, Urve Tiidus, Taavi Rõivas, Remo Holsmer, Eerik-Niiles Kross, Kristen Michal, Erki Savisaar, Raivo Aeg and Jaanus Karilaid.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

