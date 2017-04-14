Toom: I don't like Estonia's foreign policy

MEP Yana Toom, a member of the leadership of the ruling Center Party, has declared that she does not like Estonia's foreign policy, but admits that she is not one of the people currently shaping it.

"I don't like this direction," Toom told BNS on Thursday. "I talked about it publicly, but since it's not up to me to decide, I will continue acting in accordance with my conscience and the interests of my voters."

Toom said that in the talks to form the new government coalition in late 2016, she participated in agreeing about the package of social and welfare policy, the outcome with which she was satisfied. but not foreign policy. "I didn't get to have a say," the MEP claimed.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser said in an interview published in the rural weekly Maaleht on Thursday that Estonia has one foreign policy regarding Russia, although there are politicians in the Riigikogu who are "difficult to control" for the leaders of some political parties.

"When it comes to Yana Toom, I'm afraid that, making use of her position as member of the European Parliament, she doesn't listen to a lot of what the leaders of her party are recommending to her but pursues the case of her own political career," Mikser told Maaleht.