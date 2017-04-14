Seaplane Harbour offering children chance to spend night at museum

During the event on the night of Saturday, April 22 after the museum is closed to regular visitors, guests will be given the opportunity to try out rescue gear, solve tasks in Morse code, find a ship that has run aground and familiarize themselves with sea and beach safety. There will also be hands-on activities and a chance for visitors to put their knowledge to the test with a helicopter quiz.

A special program is open to children ages 7-12 together with an accompanying adult in which they can spend the night at the museum. In addition to an exciting program, overnight guests will be offered an evening snack and breakfast.