ERM wants to host Estonia 100 presidential reception

Estonian National Museum (ERM) director Tõnis Lukas believes that next February's centennial Independence Day reception should take place at the museum. The Office of the President, however, has not yet made its decision.

"The Office of the President plans it," Lukas explained to ERR. "We hope that that is how it will go. And I of course believe that ERM would be the best place for it.

"ERM's historical performance has been unequivocally the same as that of the Republic of Estonia: when times have been difficult, they have been difficult for the museum as well, and when there have been periods of national independence, things have gone well for the museum as well," he described.

Lukas said that the decision regarding where to hold the centennial reception is explicitly that of the Office of the President to make. The Office of the President, in turn, told ERR that they are still weighing all options and have yet to make a final decision on the matter.