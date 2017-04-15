Kremlin Armoury may exhibit Päts' presidential sign of office

The Kremlin Armoury in Moscow is planning on exhibiting the original Estonian Presidential Sign of Office at a public exhibition for the first time.

According to Lyudmila Gavrilova, director of the numismatics and 12th-17th century Russian metalwork sector at Moscow Kremlin Museums, under which the Kremlin Armoury belongs, the Estonian Presidential Sign of Office will hopefully be included in a new exhibition currently being prepared, reported Estonian daily Postimees.

The Estonian Presidential Sign of Office, officially the Collar of the Order of the National Coat of Arms, was was made in 1936 for President Konstantin Päts. Designed by Estonian artist Paul Luhtein, and it is a three centimeter thick gold chain decorated with a ruby, three sapphires and 94 diamonds and from which a seven centimeter grand national coat of arms of gold hangs.

Following Estonia's occupation and World War II, the sign of office disappeared from Estonia, reappearing in Moscow during the 1960s. It has never been publicly displayed in Russia before.

Estonia has unsuccessfully demanded the return of the Estonian Presidential Sign of Office for decades, considering it to have been taken to Russia illegally.