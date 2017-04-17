Seeder to run for IRL chair

Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) council chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder has accepted his party-mates' proposal to run for the position of chairman of the party.

Party-mates Harri Aaltonen, Raivo Aeg, Helen Hääl, Kaie Josing, Toivo Jürgenson, Kaido Kaasik, Aivar Kokk, Tarmo Kruusimäe, Ene Maaten, Andres Metsoja, Tiit Niilo, Mart Nutt, Katri Raik, Urmas Reinsalu, Ann Räämet, Ene Saar, Priit Sibul, Anne Taklaja, Einar Valbaum and Trivimi Velliste had proposed he run for party chairman.

"We are glad that Helir-Valdor Seeder has decided to run for chairman of IRL," Aeg told ERR. "I personally believe that Helir-Valdor Seeder is the best choice for representing the nationalist-conservative worldview as someone who has the courage to make decisions and take responsibility and in whose volition the majority of the party believes."

Aeg noted that while conservative voters are currently split up between multiple parties, IRL is this worldview's balanced and boldest representative of Estonia's long-term interests.

"We need a chairman who has experience, who is capable, knows how and wants to make policy and carry out policy," he explained. "IRL needs a chairman who has the capacity to lead, to be a leader and an authority both within the party and across Estonia. The party needs a firm and decisive leader who unites and creates domestic peace. This person is Helir-Valdor Seeder. He is IRL's best bet."

IRL will elect a new party chairman on May 13 as current chairman Margus Tsahkna will not be running for the position. Kaia Iva has also announced her intention to run for the party's top spot.