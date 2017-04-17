news

EKRE overtakes junior coalition partners ({{commentsTotal}})

Chairman of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE), Mart Helme.
Chairman of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE), Mart Helme. Source: (ERR)
While the Center Party continues to lead the ratings, in April the support of the Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) increased to 13 percent, which puts the party ahead of both the Social Democrats and IRL. The opposition Reform Party’s ratings dropped by 5 percent.

According to a survey commissioned by ERR and carried out by Turu-Uuringute Instituut, EKRE would get 13 percent voter support if elections were to take place tomorrow. This is a 5 percent increase compared to the previous month.

EKRE’s improved ratings mean that they are now doing better than the Social Democratic party, who are at 11 percent, unchanged from March.

The Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) did just a single percent better than last month. The party is currently getting ready for an extraordinary congress, at which Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva and deputy speaker of the Riigikogu Helir-Valdor Seeder are currently the only candidates for the party’s chairmanship.

The opposition Reform Party’s ratings dropped from March to April to 20 percent, from previously 25 percent support in March.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas’ Center Party is still the most popular, at 30 percent slightly ahead of its own result of 29 percent support last month. The coalition achieved 49 percent support in April, the opposition 40 percent (the Reform Party and EKRE).

The Free Party remained at 7 percent voter support, the worst result this month of all the parties in the Riigikogu. In that, the party traded places with IRL.

From among the parties outside the Riigikogu, the Estonian Greens did best at 2 percent support after recently electing Züleyxa Ismailova their new chairwoman.

Turu-Uuringute AS polled 1,005 Estonian residents between Mar. 28 and Apr. 10.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

