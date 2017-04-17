Tele2 purchases additional volume in 2,300 MHz frequency band

The Estonian unit of Nordic telecommunications group Tele2 has bought additional volume in the 2,300-megahertz frequency band as it wants to be the first in Estonia to upgrade its 4.5G network to LT Advanced PRO, or the 4.75G network, to service even bigger data volumes.

"We have an agreement with the seller that we won't disclose the price," Tele2 CEO Argo Virkebau told BNS. He added, however, that the company did not purchase the frequency band from the state but from OÜ Sonictest.

"By purchasing the new frequency band, we are further strengthening our position and are ready for future technology," he explained in a press release. "With the 4.75G network, we can achieve such speeds as 1 gigabyte per second and thus we are only a step away from 5G."

According to Virkebau, the company intends to launch the new frequency in bigger cities and towns including Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu and Narva. He added that the company will begin taking the new frequency into use this year already.