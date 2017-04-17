news

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: April 17-23

The weekly recommendations are just highlights among countless cultural events going on across Estonia.
The weekly recommendations are just highlights among countless cultural events going on across Estonia.
Culture
Culture

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "This week there are so many different events happening that we recommend you move around on wheels and wear comfortable shoes."

Ongoing - Sunday, April 23

11th Japanese Animation Film Festival (JAFF)

Various locations, Estonia

JAFF features various programs, ranging from Japanese cuisine to school films, which introduce festivalgoers to the best old and new movies of all shapes and kinds. JAFF ends, as always, with the annual Animemöll at Solaris Centre, featuring cosplay, lectures, demonstrations and much more.

Ongoing - Sunday, April 30

Marko Mäetamm solo exhibition "I'm Only Streaming"

Tallinn City Gallery

A new beginning for Marko Mäetamm at Tallinn City Gallery. Mäetamm's solo exhibition "I’m Only Streaming" opened at Tallinn City Gallery on March 31. The painter, who has mainly been inspired by family life over the past decade, is now turning his attention to the wars, catastrophes and other emergencies raging around the world and the willing and unwilling powerlessness of normal people in regard to these subjects.

Monday, April 17 - Sunday, April 23

6th Supilinn Days

17 Apr – 23 Apr 2017

Swing Square, Supilinn district, Tartu

You know spring is really here when Supilinn Days, the festival of Tartu's Supilinn district, arrive. The multi-day festival, held together with family, friends and great guests, is both a harbinger of spring as well as a meeting place, featuring music, literature, sports and recreation.

Tuesday, April 18 - Friday, May 26

KorFest

Various locations, Tallinn

"KorFest," the dance festival of the choreography department of Tallinn University (TLÜ), is back! There will be lots of young talent and great new choreography to enjoy.

Wednesday, April 19

Kumu Documentary: "Amazona"

Kumu Auditorium, Tallinn

What makes someone a good mother? Following the tragic death of her eldest daughter, Val left her kids and family behind and escaped into the Colombian jungle to find herself. Clare Weiskopf, the director of this film, was 11 years old at the time and couldn't understand what her mother was searching for. Thirty years later, when she becomes pregnant, she decides to confront her mother, heal the wounds of the past and try to define motherhood in her own terms.

Wedneday, April 19 / Thursday, April 20

Dag Sørås: Cognitive Dissonance

Genialistide Klubi, Tartu / Von Krahl Theatre, Tallinn

Dag Sørås began doing stand-up in 2002 in a last, desperate attempt to catch the attention of a girl he liked. It worked out. We don't know if he got the girl, but since then he has gained a reputation for being one of his country's most innovative and prolific comics, which has earned him awards for being both "Best Newcomer" and "Comic of the Year."

Thursday, April 20 / Friday, April 21

Folk music concert "Path of a Bird"

Kumu Auditorium, Tallinn / Estonian National Museum, Tartu

It is important for everyone to feel as though they are part of something; here is a concert that celebrates this. The concert "Path of a Bird" is dedicated to the anniversary of the Finno-Ugrian Society, which promotes cultural contacts between Finno-Ugrian peoples.

Thursday, April 20 - Saturday, April 22

15th International Choir Festival "Tallinn 2017"

Various locations, Tallinn

This choir festival is for amateur choirs across all choral categories and includes a choral contest and concerts in the concert halls of Tallinn. As Estonia is so rich with singing voices, even the amateurs sound great.

Thursday, April 20 - Sunday, April 23

Hayao Miyazaki retrospective

Cinema Sõprus, Tallinn

We are sure you have heard of legendary animes like "My Neighbor Totoro" (1988), "Princess Mononoke" (1997) and "Spirited Away" (2001). Here is a chance to see them! Living legend Hayao Miyazaki is the master of the animation genre, whose half-century-long career has garnered huge numbers of fans in both the West and the East. In Miyazaki's enchanting film worlds, beautiful visual language meets with magic mixed with reality and natural environments contrast with the artificial.

Friday, April 21 - Saturday, April 22

17th Estonian Folk Music Arrangements Festival "Moisekatsi Elohelü"

Mooste Manor, Põlva County

On Saturday, music will take over the whole territory of Mooste Manor. The Open Stage, Barn Theatre, Vodka Distillery and other buildings will be open and there will be a bonfire in the silo tower for people to sing around. The evening will culminate with a big competition concert in the Folk Chamber, where musicians' fantasy and interpretive skills will be put to the test.

Saturday, April 22 - Sunday, June 4

Dénes Farkas' personal exhibition "How-to-calm-yourself-after-seeing-a-dead-body Techniques"

Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia, Tallinn

Dénes Farkas' personal exhibition focuses on the issues of choice, uncertainty, insecurity and preparedness, highlighting the contingency of normality and casting doubt on the production of truth and scientific rationality.

Sunday, April 23 - Saturday, April 29

Dance Week

Various locations, Viljandi County

Dance Week is a cross-cultural, multi-dimensional and -stylistic event providing everyday activities for art enthusiasts as well as regular citizens, culminating on April 29 with the celebration of International Dance Day.

-

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

culture.ee weekly recommendations


