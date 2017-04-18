news

Expert assessment of Savisaar’s health may take up to eight months ({{commentsTotal}})

Former longtime Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar.
Former longtime Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News
News

The expert assessment of the health and fitness for trial of suspended Tallinn mayor Edgar Savisaar (Center) might take four to eight months. Savisaar is accused of graft, embezzlement, money laundering, and having accepted illegal political donations.

“This medical history is one of the most voluminous ever submitted to us,” director of the Estonian Forensic Science Institute, Üllar Lanno, told daily Postimees. Lanno pointed out that though the public expectation was for a quick result, such material may well take four to eight months to process.

The aim of the assessment is to determine whether or not Edgar Savisaar is fit to stand trial before the court begins to look into the case in detail. Savisaar is accused of graft in several cases both in an active and passive capacity, of large-scale money laundering, large-scale embezzlement, and accepting illegal political donations on behalf of the Center Party.

An additional aspect in the matter of Savisaar’s health is whether or not he will be a candidate in this year’s local elections. The Lasnamäe section of Tallinn’s Center Party has already accepted him as their leading candidate. If he should manage to get out of the court trial on grounds of health, his running in Tallinn’s most populous district would be put in question as well.

Savisaar’s own assessment published on Monday

Savisaar published an expert assessment on Facebook on Monday in which head of the Tartu University hospital’s cardiology clinic, Jaan Eha, listed a whole number of reasons why Savisaar has to be considered gravely ill.

"Due to his health condition, Edgar Savisaar is not capable of participating in a trial without this entailing the danger of life-threatening complications or sudden death. An expert is definitely not in a position to assess whether termination of legal proceedings is justified legally, but can only list the circumstances related to the health condition and offer an assessment of them,” Eha’s opinion read.

Eha also pointed out that Savisaar has been diagnosed with several illnesses that are not curable. He had also suffered a heart attack, and one of his lower limbs had been amputated. While each of these conditions alone usually posed a major problem to the doctor and the patient alike, Savisaar suffered from at least six of them at once, Eha pointed out.

The Harju County court issued an order on Apr. 11 for Edgar Savisaar to undergo an examination by an expert committee to determine whether or not Savisaar suffered from an incurable serious illness, and if so whether or not he is able to stand trial.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

center partyedgar savisaar2017 local electionslasnamäeestonian forensic science institute


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

LHV announced plans to invest in Estonian state airline Nordica on Tuesday. April 17, 2017.LHV announced plans to invest in Estonian state airline Nordica on Tuesday. April 17, 2017.
LHV to invest in Nordica fleet
President of the Bank of Estonia Ardo Hansson.President of the Bank of Estonia Ardo Hansson.
Hansson: Small deficit would affect long-term economic growth
Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva (IRL) in the opinion of many would have the best chances to drag the party out of its current low.Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva (IRL) in the opinion of many would have the best chances to drag the party out of its current low.
Iva vs Seeder: IRL’s chairmanship candidates
LHV Group reports €5.1 million profit for first quarter
Updated: 11:55
NATO StratCom: Attempts at influencing public opinion increasingly specific
Opinion
Easter Monday a public holiday? But you're forgetting productionEaster Monday a public holiday? But you're forgetting production
Estonia’s Easter Monday time loop: Discussing an additional day off

Every year, Estonia reliably asks itself the question whether or not Easter Monday should be made a public holiday. Opinions differ. While one side emphasizes the importance of family time, the other thinks an additional day off would threaten economic growth.

Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva (IRL).Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva (IRL).
Samost: Kaia Iva’s charisma could help IRL out of long-term low

In Sunday’s “Samost ja Rumm” radio debate show, editor-in-chief of ERR’s online news, Anvar Samost, and journalist and former politician Hannes Rumm discussed the potential and actual candidates for the chairmanship of the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL). At the time of the broadcast, Helir-Valdor Seeder had not yet made his intention to run public.

03.04
Opinion digest: Refugee support person policy in Estonia dragging
30.03
Sociologists issue joint statement prompted by social research nonprofit
25.03
Opinion digest: Our plans do not have to bend to distorted Russophobia
21.03
Kallas, Kasemets, Maasikas: EU is strong, no upside to losing the euro
21.03
Opinion digest: How can Estonia shed its reputation as a frontline state?
NEWS
Automatic queries accessed personal data of thousands. If committed by an individual or a company, the same act would mean whopping fines.Automatic queries accessed personal data of thousands. If committed by an individual or a company, the same act would mean whopping fines.
State systems illegally passing around personal data on massive scale
Former longtime Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar.Former longtime Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar.
Expert assessment of Savisaar’s health may take up to eight months
The memorandum establishing the center was signed in Helsinki last week. April 2017.The memorandum establishing the center was signed in Helsinki last week. April 2017.
Reform urges Estonia to join center for countering hybrid threats
17.04
Tele2 purchases additional volume in 2,300 MHz frequency band
17.04
Estonian defense industry work group to meet May 2
17.04
Business owners able to declare pay in LHV internet bank
17.04
EKRE overtakes junior coalition partners
BUSINESS
Edward Lucas' e-reident digital ID card.Edward Lucas' e-reident digital ID card.
Paper: Estonia offering Brits continued EU funding access via e-residency
Euros.Euros.
Investment companies' volume of assets increases to €1.1 billion
Kredex is an Estonian state-owned company.Kredex is an Estonian state-owned company.
Kredex provides guarantee for €25.4 million worth of housing loans in 2016
12.04
Finance Ministry lowers 2017 economic growth forecast to 2.4 percent
12.04
Estonian taxi-hailing app Taxify expands to Baku, Malta
11.04
Deutsche Bank suspends dollar-clearing service in Estonia
11.04
BBC plans to expand to Baltic market
Culture
The weekly recommendations are just highlights among countless cultural events going on across Estonia.The weekly recommendations are just highlights among countless cultural events going on across Estonia.
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: April 17-23
14.04
Seaplane Harbour offering children chance to spend night at museum
13.04
Estonia, UAE developing cultural relations
12.04
Fraternity to purchase old ERM exhibition building
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Historian Gatis Krumins.Historian Gatis Krumins.
Disinformation review: Latvian historian debunks myth of 'ungrateful Balts'
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center).Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center).
Jüri Ratas: All roads lead to Europe
Former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves.Former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves.
Ilves heard by US Congress committee on Russian meddling with elections
A Saaremaa landscape by Konrad Mägi hanging in Noora, the main building of the National Archives of Estonia in Tartu. Feb. 2, 2017.A Saaremaa landscape by Konrad Mägi hanging in Noora, the main building of the National Archives of Estonia in Tartu. Feb. 2, 2017.
Art lovers on the hunt for Konrad Mägi's lost paintings
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
13:12
LHV to invest in Nordica fleet
12:10
Iva vs Seeder: IRL’s chairmanship candidates
11:55
LHV Group reports €5.1 million profit for first quarter Updated
11:39
NATO StratCom: Attempts at influencing public opinion increasingly specific
11:08
Paper: Estonia offering Brits continued EU funding access via e-residency
09:50
State systems illegally passing around personal data on massive scale
09:16
Hansson: Small deficit would affect long-term economic growth
08:46
Expert assessment of Savisaar’s health may take up to eight months
17.04
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: April 17-23
17.04
Investment companies' volume of assets increases to €1.1 billion
17.04
Tele2 purchases additional volume in 2,300 MHz frequency band
17.04
Reform urges Estonia to join center for countering hybrid threats
17.04
Estonian defense industry work group to meet May 2
17.04
Business owners able to declare pay in LHV internet bank
17.04
Estonia’s Easter Monday time loop: Discussing an additional day off
17.04
EKRE overtakes junior coalition partners
17.04
Number of volunteer police officers and candidates increasing
17.04
Interior Ministry to introduce alternative civilian service
17.04
Case of Estonian businessman arrested by FSB moving towards courts
17.04
Estonia 100 kicks off with national hike
INTERVIEW
Alar Karis speaking in the Riigikogu, Mar. 13, 2017.
Alar Karis: Moving security sciences academy pointless