news

Iva vs Seeder: IRL’s chairmanship candidates ({{commentsTotal}})

Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva (IRL) in the opinion of many would have the best chances to drag the party out of its current low.
Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva (IRL) in the opinion of many would have the best chances to drag the party out of its current low. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News
News

With IRL’s extraordinary congress coming closer, the two candidates for the party’s chairmanship are positioning themselves for the internal elections. Though both are staunch conservatives, their opinions differ on the Registered Partnership Act as well as the Estonian-Russian border treaty.

There are currently two candidates for IRL’s chairmanship. Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva announced her intention to run on Apr. 12, and deputy president of the Riigikogu, Helir-Valdor Seeder, followed on Apr. 16. Though both are essentially conservative in their views, there is a difference. While Iva is seen as more liberal, and having a broader appeal to voters, Seeder is a value-conservative politician, who has already said that he disagrees both with the Estonian-Russian border treaty and the Registered Partnership Act.

In an interview with ERR on Monday, Iva said that she wouldn’t repeal the Registered Partnership Act, but that she wasn’t interested in expediting its implementing provisions either. Grown-up citizens were able to make their own decisions, it wasn’t the state’s business to interfere. Asked directly, Iva said that she was against allowing same-sex couples to marry.

Where Iva would be cautious, Seeder makes perfectly clear what he thinks about the issue. “The implementing provisions certainly wouldn’t need to be adopted, and the Registered Partnership Act in its current form should be repealed,” Seeder told daily Päevaleht in an interview. “First of all because they would create great legal confusion.” Seeder said that he couldn’t remember any other time when the debate surrounding a bill had led to similar tensions in parliament.

“The quality of the Registered Partnership Act can’t withstand criticism. So I don’t think adopting it is right,” Seeder added.

Seeder also opposes the ratification of the Estonian-Russian border treaty. “I’m still of the opinion that in this form the border treaty, without any other problems solved, like I pointed out back then as well, is neither in the interest of Estonoa’s economy nor its security,” Seeder told Päevaleht.

Iva disagrees. The treaty should be ratified once the international situation and relationships were restored in a way that the issue could be discussed again, Iva told ERR on Monday. The agreement was the result of the hard work of plenty of people who stood for the independence of Estonia, she added.

Low ratings: Iva to the rescue?

IRL has had consistently low ratings for many months, a situation that neither the bickering between the junior partners in the previous Reform Party government nor the current internal power struggle have helped alleviate. Commentators believe that electing Kaia Iva the party’s new chairwoman could work to broaden its appeal, and better position it for the upcoming local elections.

While Iva becoming chairman would likely mean little to no change to the coalition government, Seeder is expected to make changes, potentially exchanging Iva for someone closer to him.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

irlkaia ivahelir-valdor seeder


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

LHV announced plans to invest in Estonian state airline Nordica on Tuesday. April 17, 2017.LHV announced plans to invest in Estonian state airline Nordica on Tuesday. April 17, 2017.
LHV to invest in Nordica fleet
President of the Bank of Estonia Ardo Hansson.President of the Bank of Estonia Ardo Hansson.
Hansson: Small deficit would affect long-term economic growth
Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva (IRL) in the opinion of many would have the best chances to drag the party out of its current low.Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva (IRL) in the opinion of many would have the best chances to drag the party out of its current low.
Iva vs Seeder: IRL’s chairmanship candidates
LHV Group reports €5.1 million profit for first quarter
Updated: 11:55
NATO StratCom: Attempts at influencing public opinion increasingly specific
Opinion
Easter Monday a public holiday? But you're forgetting productionEaster Monday a public holiday? But you're forgetting production
Estonia’s Easter Monday time loop: Discussing an additional day off

Every year, Estonia reliably asks itself the question whether or not Easter Monday should be made a public holiday. Opinions differ. While one side emphasizes the importance of family time, the other thinks an additional day off would threaten economic growth.

Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva (IRL).Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva (IRL).
Samost: Kaia Iva’s charisma could help IRL out of long-term low

In Sunday’s “Samost ja Rumm” radio debate show, editor-in-chief of ERR’s online news, Anvar Samost, and journalist and former politician Hannes Rumm discussed the potential and actual candidates for the chairmanship of the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL). At the time of the broadcast, Helir-Valdor Seeder had not yet made his intention to run public.

03.04
Opinion digest: Refugee support person policy in Estonia dragging
30.03
Sociologists issue joint statement prompted by social research nonprofit
25.03
Opinion digest: Our plans do not have to bend to distorted Russophobia
21.03
Kallas, Kasemets, Maasikas: EU is strong, no upside to losing the euro
21.03
Opinion digest: How can Estonia shed its reputation as a frontline state?
NEWS
Automatic queries accessed personal data of thousands. If committed by an individual or a company, the same act would mean whopping fines.Automatic queries accessed personal data of thousands. If committed by an individual or a company, the same act would mean whopping fines.
State systems illegally passing around personal data on massive scale
Former longtime Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar.Former longtime Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar.
Expert assessment of Savisaar’s health may take up to eight months
The memorandum establishing the center was signed in Helsinki last week. April 2017.The memorandum establishing the center was signed in Helsinki last week. April 2017.
Reform urges Estonia to join center for countering hybrid threats
17.04
Tele2 purchases additional volume in 2,300 MHz frequency band
17.04
Estonian defense industry work group to meet May 2
17.04
Business owners able to declare pay in LHV internet bank
17.04
EKRE overtakes junior coalition partners
BUSINESS
Edward Lucas' e-reident digital ID card.Edward Lucas' e-reident digital ID card.
Paper: Estonia offering Brits continued EU funding access via e-residency
Euros.Euros.
Investment companies' volume of assets increases to €1.1 billion
Kredex is an Estonian state-owned company.Kredex is an Estonian state-owned company.
Kredex provides guarantee for €25.4 million worth of housing loans in 2016
12.04
Finance Ministry lowers 2017 economic growth forecast to 2.4 percent
12.04
Estonian taxi-hailing app Taxify expands to Baku, Malta
11.04
Deutsche Bank suspends dollar-clearing service in Estonia
11.04
BBC plans to expand to Baltic market
Culture
The weekly recommendations are just highlights among countless cultural events going on across Estonia.The weekly recommendations are just highlights among countless cultural events going on across Estonia.
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: April 17-23
14.04
Seaplane Harbour offering children chance to spend night at museum
13.04
Estonia, UAE developing cultural relations
12.04
Fraternity to purchase old ERM exhibition building
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Historian Gatis Krumins.Historian Gatis Krumins.
Disinformation review: Latvian historian debunks myth of 'ungrateful Balts'
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center).Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center).
Jüri Ratas: All roads lead to Europe
Former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves.Former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves.
Ilves heard by US Congress committee on Russian meddling with elections
A Saaremaa landscape by Konrad Mägi hanging in Noora, the main building of the National Archives of Estonia in Tartu. Feb. 2, 2017.A Saaremaa landscape by Konrad Mägi hanging in Noora, the main building of the National Archives of Estonia in Tartu. Feb. 2, 2017.
Art lovers on the hunt for Konrad Mägi's lost paintings
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
13:12
LHV to invest in Nordica fleet
12:10
Iva vs Seeder: IRL’s chairmanship candidates
11:55
LHV Group reports €5.1 million profit for first quarter Updated
11:39
NATO StratCom: Attempts at influencing public opinion increasingly specific
11:08
Paper: Estonia offering Brits continued EU funding access via e-residency
09:50
State systems illegally passing around personal data on massive scale
09:16
Hansson: Small deficit would affect long-term economic growth
08:46
Expert assessment of Savisaar’s health may take up to eight months
17.04
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: April 17-23
17.04
Investment companies' volume of assets increases to €1.1 billion
17.04
Tele2 purchases additional volume in 2,300 MHz frequency band
17.04
Reform urges Estonia to join center for countering hybrid threats
17.04
Estonian defense industry work group to meet May 2
17.04
Business owners able to declare pay in LHV internet bank
17.04
Estonia’s Easter Monday time loop: Discussing an additional day off
17.04
EKRE overtakes junior coalition partners
17.04
Number of volunteer police officers and candidates increasing
17.04
Interior Ministry to introduce alternative civilian service
17.04
Case of Estonian businessman arrested by FSB moving towards courts
17.04
Estonia 100 kicks off with national hike
INTERVIEW
Alar Karis speaking in the Riigikogu, Mar. 13, 2017.
Alar Karis: Moving security sciences academy pointless