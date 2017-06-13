Former European transport commissioner Siim Kallas (Reform) confirmed to ERR that he would like to help with the Rail Baltic project, but that he wouldn't be a government adviser.

"Under no circumstances will I be some sort of official adviser," Kallas said. "But ideas have been discussed with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas as well as Minister of Economic Affairs Kadri Simson."

Kallas explained that as he has been connected to the project for such a long time, he wanted to help it along, so that the important transit corridor would actually become a reality. "If interviews and opinion pieces are enough or if more is necessary, time will tell," he said.

"There are projects that are important and necessary for Estonia, and that are worth fighting for," Kallas added.

According to him, public opinion isn't against the Rail Baltic project, but a small group of people are continuing to criticize it.

Kallas' wish to advise the government was discussed in the Reform Party's last leadership meeting as well. "The question isn't whether or not the Reform Party supports Rail Baltic. The party has confirmed its support of it through the chairman. We only discussed in what form I can help along," Kallas said.

Daily Eesti Päevaleht wrote in late May that Kallas may become special adviser on issues related to Rail Baltic to Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center).