€16.3 million hub substation brought online in Auvere

Transmission system operator Elering's €16.3 million Viru hub substation was completed in Auvere, Ida-Viru County, connecting Estonia's entire power sytem into a whole and significantly reducing the impact of the Russian electric system on the local power system.

The Viru substation is one of the most important in the country, linking together the 330-kilovolt power lines that supply Western Estonia, Tallinn and Southern Estonia with electricity.

The substation is also an important transit hub, as it links together the Russian and Latvian power grids via 330-kilovolt overhead lines.

"Estonia's energy security increased significantly with the completion of the Viru substation," Elering board chairman Taavi Veskimägi said. "From now on, Estonia's power system can operate risk-free even in a situation in which the Narva Power Plants are not operating."

Construction began from the ground up in May 2015. Within two years, substation structures for the connecting of three 330-kilovolt overhead lines and six Enefit Energiatootmine AS power units were completed.

The reconstruction of the 330-kilovolt Viru substation, completed by public tender winner Empower AS, occurred in two stages, with reconstruction work occurring from 2011-2013 and construction of the substation taking place from 2015-2017.