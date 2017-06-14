The Estonian Veterinary and Food Board (ETA) has detected African swine fever (ASF) on a pig farm in Pärnu County's Audru Municipality, as a result of which 3,400 pigs are to be killed.

The virus was detected on a pig farm in Audru Municipality, due to which the farm will be quarantined. The farm's pigs are to be killed and the building disinfected afterward, spokespeople for the veterinary board said. This case marks the first time in almost a year that the virus was detected on a pig farm.

According to ETA director general Olev Kalda, investigation of the farm began on Tuesday after it was reported that the death rate on the farm had increased.

As there are no other pig farms in a 10-kilometer radius from the infected farm, no other restrictions will be implemented on the region's pig farms at the moment.

Last week, several cases of ASF were discovered among domestic swine in Lithuania and Poland. The virus has also been detected on two pig farms in Latvia this year.