Tallinn Maritime Days schedule unveiled

The festival program for the 2017 Tallinn Maritime Days has been made public, with an overview of what visitors can see, hear or do in Tallinn's many harbors from July 15-18. This year's festival will also feature some changes compared to previous years.

Tallinn Maritime Days usually lasts for three days, but organizers this year have extended the festival by an additional day, which means that visitors can enjoy the festival from Saturday, July 15 through Tuesday, July 18, according to an event press release. Haven Kakumäe Harbour will also be participating in the event with a special program for the first time this year.

Acting Mayor of Tallinn Taavi Aas said that it is very important that the festival area has expanded from year to year. "It has always been our goal to make the seaside more accessible to the public and that people can find more reasons to come to the seaside," he noted. "I am very glad that Kakumäe joined us this year. This means that different marine activities will take place literally along the shores of Tallinn, from one side of the city to the other."

This year, Old City Harbour will feature an innovation area in cooperation with the Mektory School of Technology, the Centre for Biorobotics and the Estonian Maritime Academy will show off exciting inventions, simulators and robots. "As there will be plenty of historical sailboats in the capital this summer, we want to show how navigation and everything maritime-related has evolved through innovation over time," Aas said.

Seaplane Harbour, a subsidiary of the Estonian Maritime Museum, will feature vikings, a night song festival, the "Tallinn Race" sailing regatta as well as demo rides of so-called "flying phantoms" — hydrofoil sailboats that seem to fly over the water as they pick up speed.

Tallinn Maritime Days will kick off in Pirita Harbour on the evening of July 14 with a performance by the ensemble Regatt. Port Noblessner will celebrate the festival on Saturday, July 15, when the popular indie music festival "Intsikurmu" and thousands of cyclists participating in the Tour d'ÖÖ will hit the area. The largest event of the festival, however, will take place from July 17-18, when sailboats participating in the Tall Ships Races regatta will visit the capital city's various harbors.

Tallinn Maritime Days, which takes place from July 15-18, will include events at five different harbors — Old City Harbour, Seaplane Harbour, Haven Kakumäe, Noblessner and Pirita Harbour marina.