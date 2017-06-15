The North District Prosecutor's Office last week closed the investigation into the killing of Dmitri Ganin due to the expiration of the ten-year limitation period.

As in accordance with the Penal Code the length of the limitation period is ten years, the North District Prosecutor's Office on June 7 decided to close the criminal case opened to investigate Ganin's death as a result of the expiration of the limitation period following an additional check of the files, spokespeople for the district prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a representative of the victim was given an overview of the evidence gathered in the course of the proceeding. According to spokespeople, a very thorough case had been conducted and police had worked consistently to clarify the circumstances surrounding the case.

Ganin was killed by a single stab of a knife on Tatari Street in Central Tallinn during the events of the Bronze Night riots in April 2007.

In the course of the proceeding, it was established that Ganin's death was the result of a single knife stab and that prior to being stabbed, he had been beaten with hands and feet. All of the individuals who participated in Ganin's beating were identified, however no evidence had been found identifying the party that inflicted the knife wound as a result of which the victim died.

"As is characteristic of a country of the rule of law, the threshold of proof in Estonia is high and identifying the individuals who beat the victim is not enough to prove a killing," the spokespeople added.

The decision to close the case can be appealed.