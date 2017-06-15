At a marathon session that ended 44 minutes past midnight on Wednesday night, the Riigikogu passed 21 laws, among them laws governing public procurements, platform-based taxi services and stricter punishments for drunk drivers.

Other laws passed included one addressing the shortcomings of the national work ability reform that is underway and two involving the disbanding of county governments and local government administration.

Bills involving changes to taxes also passed their second reading in the Riigikogu.

One bill to pass its second reading, involving amendments to the Income Tax Act and related amendments to other laws, will change the rules laid out in the Income Tax Act regarding the taxation of holding options, establish a lower tax rate of 14 percent on a company's regular distribution of profits, impose an advance corporation tax on credit institutions as well as make changes to the basis on which special vehicular dicounts are calculated.

The bill for the sweetened beverage tax, also known as the sugar tax, as well as the bills for amending the Funded Pensions Act and the Investment Funds Act likewise passed their second reading in the Riigikogu.