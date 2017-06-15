Estonian wind energy producer Nelja Energia opened its first cogeneration plant and pellet factory in the Southern Latvian town of Brocēni on Thursday.

The Estonian company's investment is worth nearly €30 million and the cogeneration plant and pellet factory will create 35 jobs.

The modern pellet factory is expected to produce at least 120,000 tons of pellets annually. The plant will be supplied with energy by the biofuel-powered cogeneration plant, which has thermal power of 19.4 megawatts, electric power of 3.98 megawatts and an estimated annual electric output of 30,000 megawatt-hours.

Nelja Energia initiated the tet production of pellets at the beginning of the year, which have been successfully passed; the factory's first orders have already been fulfilled.

The bulk of the factory's output will be exported to European markets.

The cogeneration plant has passed all network tests required in Latvia and the eletricity produced will be sold on the Nordic and Baltic power market.

The pellet factory will be managed by Pellet 4energia SIA and the cogeneration plant by Technological Solution SIA, oth of which are Latvian subsidiaries of Nelja Energia.