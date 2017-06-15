In addition to data about popular given names, Statistics Estonia's name data search can be used to find information regarding the most common surnames. According to Population Register data as of Jan. 1, the most common surname in Estonia is Tamm (nearly 5,300 people).

Among the most common surnames in Estonia are various spellings of trees, animals, landforms, types of forest and occupations.

Surnames carried by 2,000-3,000 people are, in order of popularity: Kask (birch), Ivanova (fem., of Ivan), Ivanov (masc., of Ivan), Kukk (rooster), Ilves (lynx), Rebane (fox) and Pärn (linden).

Other surnames can be searched on Statistics Estonia's homepage here (link in Estonian).