Three standing committees of the Riigikogu on Thursday elected new chairmen and deputy chairmen. In all three cases, an MP from the junior coalition party Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) was elected committee chairman.

The Rural Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu elected MP Aivar Kokk (IRL) chairman and MP Urmas Kruuse (Reform) deputy chairman, spokespeople for the Riigikogu said.

MP Sven Sester (IRL) was elected chairman and MP Toomas Kivimäe (Reform) deputy chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu.

The Constitutional Committee of the Riigikogu elected MP Marko Pomerants (IRL) chairman and MP Jüri Adams (Free) deputy chairman.

The election of new committee chairmen followed changes made to the lineups of six standing Riigikogu committees int he wake of changes in the composition of IRL's parliamentary group.