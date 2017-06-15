British Airways (BA), which launched flights connecting Tallinn to London's Heathrow Airport in March, will continue operating flights to the Estonian capital through the fall and winter seasons, Tallinn Airport announced on Thursday.

BA will fly between Tallinn and London twice per week, on Mondays and Fridays, from the end of October through the end of March 2018 according to the new flight schedule, the announcement on Tallinn Airport's homepage read.

According to Eero Pärgmäe, commercial director at Tallinn Airport, this is exceptionally good news for travelers and the Estonian economy alike. "British Airways has confirmed that they are very pleased with the success of the Tallinn-London route, which motivated them to extend what was initially planned as a seasonal route into a year-round one," he said. "This is great news first and foremost for those who wish to spend a weekend either in Tallinn or London, as well as for connecting flights on long-distance routes, and hopefully the volume of business travelers between Estonia and the U.K. will increase as well."

Beginning Oct. 30, British Airways will fly from London's Heathrow Airport on Mondays and Fridays at 9:55 a.m. and depart Tallinn for London at 4:10 p.m. The flight between the two capitals takes approximately three hours and five minutes.