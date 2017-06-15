Estonian prices 24 percent lower than EU average in 2016

The price level of Estonian consumer goods and services was 24 percent lower than the EU average in 2016, placing Estonia 18th in the ranking.

The highest price level was recorded in Denmark, where it exceeded the EU average by 39 percent. Denmark was followed by Ireland at 25 percent and Luxembourg and Sweden at 24 percent of the average, data published by Eurostat on Thursday shows.

The lowest prices were recorded in Bulgaria, Poland and Romania, at 48, 52 and 53 percent of the EU average, respectively.

The biggest differences were detected in the prices of alcohol and tobacco. The lowest price level was registered in Bulgaria, where the prices of alcohol and tobacco amounted to 56 percent of the EU average, while in Ireland and the U.K. price levels were respectively 75 and 62 percent higher than the EU average.

In Estonia, alcohol and tobacco prices were 14 percent lower than the EU average.

The price level of clothing in Estonia, however, was 13 percent higher than the EU average, with clothing prices only in Sweden, Finland and Denmark exceeding those in Estonia.

The least expensive hotels and restaurants were in Bulgaria, Romania and the Czech Republic, where prices were around 50 percent cheaper than the EU average, while the highest prices in this category were recorded in Denmark, Sweden and Finland, where they exceeded the EU average by 50, 44 and 27 percent, respectively. Hotel and restaurant prices in Estonia, meanwhile, were 20 percent below the EU average.

In the food and non-alcoholic beverage category, Denmark recorded the highest prices, on average 48 percent more expensive than the EU average, while the lowest prices were recorded in Poland and Romania, amounting to 62 percent of the EU average. Food and non-alcholic beverages in Estonia were ten percent cheaper than the EU average.