Finnish Air Force: Russian military aircraft identified over Baltic Sea

The Finnish Air Force reported that more military aircraft than usual have been identified flying over the Baltic Sea and Gulf of Finland in recent days.

Finnish Air Force fighter jets had to conduct multiple identification flights on Wednesday and Thursday, reported Finland's national public service broadcasting company Yle.

On these flights, a number of Russian aircraft were identified flying in international airspace near the Finnish air border.

The Finnish Air Force reported having identified Russian Su-24, Tu-160, Il-22, Su-27, Su-354 and A-50 military aircraft.