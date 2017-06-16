UNICEF: Estonia better than average place for children

In the latest child well-being survey by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Estonia ranks 17th. The survey covers 41 countries UNICEF categorizes as rich.

Estonia is between Spain and Portugal in the fund's latest child well-being ranking, scoring points for the sustainable development efforts of local administrations and communities as well as responsible consumption and production.

The ranking is lead by Norway, Germany, and Denmark. Latvia and Lithuania rank 28th and 33rd, respectively.

According to the report, the most successful countries at fighting child poverty are Finland, Iceland, and Norway. The survey covers 41 countries UNICEF categorizes as rich.