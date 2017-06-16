VIDEO: Bear family of five sighted in Central Estonian forest

Estonian Toomas Merekivi was biking in the forest near Järvakandi, Rapla County, when he came across a mother bear and her four cubs, whom he managed to capture on video.

As of writing, the video of the bear family, shared publicly on Facebook, has been viewed over 150,000 times and shared over 2,000 times.

Merekivi explained that he came across the bears while riding his bike in the forest and managed to get fairly close to them, recording the video from a distance of only about 100 meters.

He noted, however, that he was not worried about being attacked by the mother bear. "It's unlikely that she would have come very far from her cubs," he commented under his video.

Watch the video of the five-member bear family below: