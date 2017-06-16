Moscow has criticized the recent decision by Estonian authorities to close the investigation into the killing of Dmitri Ganin during the Bronze Night riots in April 2007.

In addition to the criticism from Moscow, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also received a diplomatic note regarding the decision to close the investigation, daily Postimees reported.

"We confirmed yesterday that we received the note from the Russian Embassy [in Estonia] and intend to answer it," ministry spokesperson Maria Belovas told BNS on Friday, noting that the ministry had 30 days to respond pursuant to diplomatic customs and adding that, as usual, the ministry would not comment on the content of diplomatic correspondence.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a briefing on Thursday that Moscow considers the closing of the investigation clear evidence of the hypocrisy of Estonian authorities.

According to Zakharova, Estonian authorities had promised to help find Ganin's killer on several occasions, but in reality were trying to close the investigation. She added that as of October 2015, Estonian law enforcement authorities did not bother replying to Russian authorities investigating the killing.

Zakharova said that the Russian Embassy has already demanded explanations from Estonian authorities regarding the decision, adding that Russia will continue to support Ganin's next of kin.

Estonia calls off investigation after ten years

As in accordance with the Penal Code the length of the limitation period is ten years, the North District Prosecutor's Office on June 7 decided to close the criminal case opened to investigate Ganin's death as a result of the expiration of the limitation period following an additional check of the files, spokespeople for the district prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a representative of the victim was given an overview of the evidence gathered in the course of the proceeding. According to spokespeople, a very thorough case had been conducted and police had worked consistently to clarify the circumstances surrounding the case.

Ganin was killed by a single stab of a knife on Tatari Street in Central Tallinn during the events of the Bronze Night riots in April 2007.

In the course of the proceeding, it was established that Ganin's death was the result of a single knife stab and that prior to being stabbed, he had been beaten with hands and feet. All of the individuals who participated in Ganin's beating were identified, however no evidence had been found identifying the party that inflicted the knife wound as a result of which the victim died.

"As is characteristic of a country of the rule of law, the threshold of proof in Estonia is high and identifying the individuals who beat the victim is not enough to prove a killing," the spokespeople added.

The decision to close the case can be appealed.