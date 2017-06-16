Reinsalu meets with US Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL) met with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Malta on Friday.

The bilateral meeting took place in Malta, where EU and U.S. justice and interior ministers will on Friday discuss joint efforts in the fight against terrorism and organized crime, according to a ministry press release.

Reinsalu stressed that international cooperation is an essential precondition in the fight against terrorism and noted that Estonia intends to make security- and defense-related matters priorities during its upcoming presidency of the Council of the EU.

Sessions thanked Estonia for its contributions to national defense as well as its clear positions in the security field. Reinsalu in turn thanked the attorney general for the U.S.' military contributions to Russian deterrence on NATO's eastern wing.

The two officials discussed matters related to bilateral Estonian-U.S. judicial cooperation as well. "This has been fruitful in the prevention of both cyber crime and money laundering," Reinsalu noted.

While Sessions has previously visited Estonia as a senator on multiple occasions, Reinsalu also invited him to visit as U.S. Attorney General as well.