Estonia registers highest inflation in EU in May

The highest annual rates of inflation in the EU in May were recorded in Estonia at 3.5 percent, Lithuania at 3.2 percent, and the U.K. at 2.9 percent.

Euro area annual inflation was 1.4 percent in May, down from 1.9 percent in April, reported Eurostat. EU-wide annual inflation, meanwhile, was 1.6 percent in May, down from 2 percent in April.

The lowest annual rates of inflation were regitered in Ireland at zero percent, Romania at 0.5 percent, and Denmark and the Netherlands at 0.7 percent.

Compared to the previous month, annual inflation fell in 24 of 28 EU member states, remained stable in one and rose in three member states.