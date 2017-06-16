Mikser thanks Estonian experts for participating in civil missions

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) on Friday thanked Estonian experts who have participated in international civil missions and stressed the importance of their work, which is highly valued both in and outside of Estonia.

"We highly value your contributions," Mikser told the experts at a reception on Friday. "You have shared Estonia's best practices in regions that are experiencing conflict and have experienced, and have upheld our image with dignity."

By sharing its experiences in conflict regions and cooperating with partners from the EU, UN, OSCE and NATO, Estonia helps to increase the security of other countries and, through this, also increases its own security. "Although missions in which our experts participate may seem far away at first, it is clear that participating in civil missions has an increasingly more important role in guaranteeing security and is also an important part of the domestic security field," the minister noted.

Mikser also stressed that contributing to civil missions is a certain priority of Estonia's foreign policy. "Currently, 13 Estonian experts are taking part in civil missions of the EU, the UN, OSCE and NATO in Afghanistan, Palestine, Kosovo, Ukraine and Georgia," he highlighted.

The minister confirmed that further developing the support system of civil experts remains important to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Friday's event was held to thank experts who have served on international EU, NATO and OSCE civil missions in Afghanistan, Georgia, Kosovo and Ukraine.