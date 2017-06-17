Epex Spot electricity exchange eyeing Baltic markets

Epex Spot, an electricity exchange operating in Germany, France, and other countries in Western Europe, is planning to expand to the Baltic states and has high hopes of getting the local market interested, a representative of the company said.

Earlier this week, Lithuania’s National Commission for Energy Control and Prices said it had received an application from Epex Spot in late May informing it of the company’s intention to offer day-ahead and same-day trading services with delivery in the Lithuanian price area. The company told BNS it had plans to expand to all three Baltic states.

“The same request as in Lithuania has been made to the Estonian and Latvian regulatory authorities,” Wolfram Vogel, director of public and regulatory affairs at Epex Spot, told BNS.

Although the Lithuanian market was “rather small,” it was well-connected and part of a strongly interconnected sector, he added.

"As a forerunner in market coupling and flexibility products, Epex Spot is able to tailor products that may be in line with the Lithuanian market participants' needs," Vogel noted.

The new platform would be a competitor of Nordic electricity market Nord Pool already trading in the Baltic states.

To date, Epex Spot has traded on the electricity markets of Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It also has operations in Denmark, Finland, Poland, and Sweden.

Epex Spot is owned by EEX Group, operator of a variety of energy trading platforms.