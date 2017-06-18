First LGBT+ parade in ten years to take place in Tallinn

For the first time in more than 10 years, an LGBT+ parade, Tallinn Pride, is to take place in Tallinn on July 8.

"Tallinn Pride is part of the global Pride movement, which aims to increase the visibility of sexual and gender minorities by lifting spirits and encouraging people to be who they are," the organizers said.

According to the organizers, this is the right time to show the outside world that there are real people whose lives are directly influenced by the action and inaction of policy makers as well as all of society. "But perhaps even more importantly, to show each other that we stand together and no one is alone," they added.

Tallinn Pride was last held in Tallinn in the years 2004 to 2007, during which there were several clashes between participants and conservative protesters, though the last gay parade, which took place in 2007, was peaceful and only one aggressive protester was arrested.