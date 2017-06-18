Baltic special police units practice detaining armed criminals

Members of Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian fast-response units and special forces practiced detaining armed criminals in northern and central Estonia on Thursday, regional daily Järva Teataja reported.

Fast-response units and special forces including Estonia’s K-komando, Latvia’s Omega, and Lithuania’s Aras participated in the exercise, spokesperson for the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), Barbara Lichtfeldt, said.

"In Paide the fast-response units had to manage aggressive protesters who illegally occupied an area, and the task of fast-response units was to put an end to the situation and clear the area,” Lichtfeldt said.

Marek Unt, in charge of the North police prefecture’s operative center, said that the exercise was a success and that its goal was met.