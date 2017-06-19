news

EKRE's youth organization thrown out of European Young Conservatives ({{commentsTotal}})

Ruuben Kaalep, founder and leader of Blue Awakening.
Ruuben Kaalep, founder and leader of Blue Awakening. Source: (Private library)
News
News

The European Young Conservatives (EYC), a group of youth wings of Europe's conservative and center-right political parties, announced on Sunday that they have thrown Blue Awakening, the youth wing of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) out of their organization.

EYC's decision, in which they noted that there is no place for nationalists in their organization, came in response to a letter sent by Blue Awakening last Monday in which they had criticized the EYC's development thus far and demanded the ejection of the youth wing of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

"You may have gotten the wrong impression regading our views," the EYC told Blue Awakening. "We are the youth organization of the Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe, which means that our primary goal is to propagate the free market and classical liberal values in Europe. Some of our members have the rght to maintain conservative views, but we are not a nationalist organization and we do not aim to preserve Europe's ethnic identity."

Blue Awakening founder and chairman Ruuben Kaalep responded to the decision by criticizing the EYC's stance against nationalism despite their name.

"True conservatism, which follows Josseph de Maistre, Ernst Jünger, Oswald Spengler and other conservatives, is something completely different from classical liberalism," he said. "And how, then, can they retain among them the youth organization of Islamist dictator [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan, which has nothing to do with a single form of liberalism?"

According to Kaalep, Blue Awakening's time in the EYC was not wasted, as it allowed them to expose the true nature of an organization that had previously positioned themselves as national conservatives.

"The EYC, which rejects nationalism and marches to the beat of the Turkish sultan, is merely steering itself closer to its doom, as unlike their multicultural artificial conservatism, nationalism is a rising force among Europe's youth," Kaalep asserted.

Founded in November 12, Blue Awakening is the youth wing of the parliamentary Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE). One of its signature events is an annual torchlight procession held in the Estonian capital of Tallinn on Independence Day, drawing attention to the fact that there are still many people in Estonia who value nationalist ideals.

EKRE is a national conservative party which currently holds seven seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu. Party chairman Mart Helme ran unsuccessfully for president in 2016.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ekreruuben kaalepeuropean young conservativesblue awakening


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

"R2I0G1A6," the winning design for the future transportation hub in Riga."R2I0G1A6," the winning design for the future transportation hub in Riga.
Riigikogu passes law to ratify Rail Baltic agreement
Session Hall of the Riigikogu.Session Hall of the Riigikogu.
Riigikogu passes number of laws at extraordinary session
Updated: 12:35 
Jüri Kõre.Jüri Kõre.
Tartu: IRL candidates to join independents instead of party list
Citizens can now for ID cards online if they've been issued an ID before.Citizens can now for ID cards online if they've been issued an ID before.
Police opens new Internet environment for simplified ID application
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Opinion
Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.
Opinion digest: Inspectorate exaggerating regarding paper boy, girl job
Readership survey: What do you think about ERR News?
Andres Kasekamp.
Political scientist: 2018 parliamentary elections to be Macron’s test
Jüri Leppik.
Opinion digest: Higher pay for prosecutors damages court system
Opinion digest: This year’s elections unlikely to turn out as expected
Protests against the Rail Baltic project, Tallinn, Apr. 22, 2017.
Opinion digest: Rail Baltic through Pärnu instead of Tartu no disaster
NEWS
Ruuben Kaalep, founder and leader of Blue Awakening.Ruuben Kaalep, founder and leader of Blue Awakening.
EKRE's youth organization thrown out of European Young Conservatives
Anett Kontaveit in 's-Hertogenbosch, June 18, 2017.Anett Kontaveit in 's-Hertogenbosch, June 18, 2017.
Tennis: Kontaveit wins first career title
French troops at Ämari Air Base. NATO's Tallinn command element has supported the arrival of allied personnel in Estonia.French troops at Ämari Air Base. NATO's Tallinn command element has supported the arrival of allied personnel in Estonia.
Two years since NATO command element in Tallinn established
17.06
Ratas: Other parties’ platforms based on going against Center
17.06
Commission: Estonia ranks 9th in Europe for digitization
17.06
Epex Spot electricity exchange eyeing Baltic markets
17.06
Tõniste: Principal of Greek debt should not be reduced
BUSINESS
Basket of groceries.Basket of groceries.
Estonia registers highest inflation in EU in May
Uber and Taxify both provide ridesharing services in Estonia.Uber and Taxify both provide ridesharing services in Estonia.
Riigikogu passes Uber law to regulate rideshare services
Basket of groceries.Basket of groceries.
Estonian prices 24 percent lower than EU average in 2016
14.06
Bank of Estonia raises 2017 economic growth estimate to 3.5 percent
14.06
EVR Cargo to invest €35 million in purchase of rail cars
14.06
€16.3 million hub substation brought online in Auvere
13.06
Estonia's purchasing power sixth weakest in EU
Culture
Musicians playing at an event where the schedule for the 2017 Tallinn Maritime Days was revealed. June 14, 2017.Musicians playing at an event where the schedule for the 2017 Tallinn Maritime Days was revealed. June 14, 2017.
Tallinn Maritime Days schedule unveiled
08.06
Two extensive history anthologies completed for Estonian centennial
07.06
Neeme Järvi celebrates 80th birthday with ERSO concerts
05.06
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: June 5-12
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
Brian Cox.Brian Cox.
Professor: Populism and idiocy have a natural limit
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
Galleries
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.
Gallery: Allied tanks to face off in final battle of Spring Storm
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
Soela was completed a week ahead of schedule.
Gallery: New Triigi-Sõru ferry enters regular service
Updated: 02.05
Protests against Rail Baltic in Tallinn, Apr. 22, 2017.
Protests in Tallinn against current shape of Rail Baltic project
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (left), Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan (center), and U.S. ambassador to Estonia, James D. Melville (right) in Tallinn on Apr. 22, 2017.
Ryan in Tallinn: US shoulder to shoulder with Estonia against all dangers
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
13:42
Riigikogu passes law to ratify Rail Baltic agreement
13:34
Riigikogu passes number of laws at extraordinary session Updated
11:02
Tartu: IRL candidates to join independents instead of party list
10:25
Police opens new Internet environment for simplified ID application
09:42
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
09:14
EKRE's youth organization thrown out of European Young Conservatives
08:37
Tennis: Kontaveit wins first career title
18.06
Two years since NATO command element in Tallinn established
18.06
Baltic special police units practice detaining armed criminals
18.06
First LGBT+ parade in ten years to take place in Tallinn
18.06
US to station up to 600 troops to Baltics for Russia's Zapad exercise
17.06
Ratas: Other parties’ platforms based on going against Center
17.06
Commission: Estonia ranks 9th in Europe for digitization
17.06
Epex Spot electricity exchange eyeing Baltic markets
17.06
Tõniste: Principal of Greek debt should not be reduced
16.06
Mikser thanks Estonian experts for participating in civil missions
16.06
Estonia, Finland establish nonprofit for developing X-Road
16.06
Estonia registers highest inflation in EU in May
16.06
Ratas emphasizes importance of EU unity at meeting with French president
16.06
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
INTERVIEW
Brian Cox.
Professor: Populism and idiocy have a natural limit
EU commissioner for the digital single market and former prime minister, Andrus Ansip.
Andrus Ansip: 'We decided to solve the problem before it got out of hand'