Tennis: Kontaveit wins first career title

Anett Kontaveit beat Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-2 and 6-3 and won the first WTA final of her career. Currently the world’s no. 49, Kontaveit is the first Estonian to ever win the title.

“I’m just so excited! I thought I played a great match and congrats to Natalia for a great week - I hope we'll have more battles,” Kontaveit said after the match. “It's been amazing for me, I had really tough matches and I'm so happy to be through them - to win the final, it's amazing.”

After a strong start, Kontaveit saved a pair of break points in the third game, with which she managed to build a 4-1 lead.

Kontaveit then claimed the first set. Vikhlyantseva was the stronger player at the beginning of the second set and built a 3-1 lead, but Kontaveit came back with a vengeance and served out the match, claiming her first career title in ’s-Hertogenbosch.

“I’m so thrilled and happy, and really, really proud to win this title. I've been trying to keep low expectations, just to take it match by match and not thinking of the result so much. I'm working really hard and I think it's a result of that and I'm really happy with how I'm improving and how things are working out right now.”

At 21, Kontaveit has had considerable success. In 2012 she lost to Eugenie Bouchard in the girls’ singles semifinals in Wimbledon. In 2015 she won a wild card into the women’s singles after a $50,000 ITF Circuit title in Eastbourne as well as two other semifinals on grass.