EVR's January-May freight flows drop 9.3 percent

Altogether 5.36 million tons of freight were transported on the infrastructure of Estonian state-owned railway infrastructure company Estonian Railways (EVR) in the first five months of 2017, indicating a 9.3 percent drop compared to the same period last year.

Freight carriage in May totaled 900,000 tons or 10 percent less than the year before, spokespeople for EVR said.

Fertilizers emerged as the leading category of commodities, with 1.86 million tons handled from January-May, approximately 12 percent more than last year. 1.06 million tons of oil shale was shipped, 17.5 percent more than the year before, however the shipment of oil products by rail decreased by 47 perent compared to last year, totaling 1.26 million tons.

Transit shipments, making up 62 percent of total freight flow, amounted to 3.32 million tons. Freight flows decreased by 19.1 percent compared to the same period last year. Local shipments, meanwhile, grew 26.5 percent to 1.45 million tons. Freight carriage of import and export shipments in the first five months came to 590,000 tons, decreasing ten percent on year.