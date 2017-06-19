Taxify applying for operating license in London

Estonian-developed taxi-hailing and rideshare platform Taxify has applied for an operating license in London, as it plans on expanding its service to the U.K. capital this year.

"It is still up in the air, as at the moment we are in the process of applying for the license," Taxify co-founder and development manager Martin Villig told BNS. "If we get the license, we will at some point also consider opening."

Founded in Estonia in 2013, Taxify is a transport technology company which develops a global mobile transport platform. The company currently operates in 25 cities in 18 different countries and mediates tens of millions of rides annually.

A total of €2 million of risk capital has been raised to finance the company, which, according to this indicator, makes Taxify the world's most effectively operating mobile app in the transport field.

Taxify employs 120 people and this year is planning on hiring 30 more developers and 50 customer support specialists in Estonia.