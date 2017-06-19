Savisaar planning on running in local elections this fall

news

Edgar Savisaar (Center) in court last week. June 2017.
Edgar Savisaar (Center) in court last week. June 2017. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Suspended Tallinn mayor and former longtime Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar announced on social media that he plans on running in local elections this fall.

"I recently rejoiced when a committee of three pathologists and one cardiologist deemed my health good enough," Savisaar wrote on social media. "It is good! When I can go to court to protect myself, then I can also run in local elections to renew my mandate."

He noted that these would be the 20th elections in which he has run.

"I am a lucky person as my work has been my hobby," he continued. "How well I have done the job will be decided by voters — it still seems that I have passed the test with flying colors."

The suspended mayor noted that elections were necessary. "There is too much confusion in some economic sectors," he explained. "For instance, waste disposal prices have increased considerably — in some regions of Lasnamäe District even one and a half to two times and even threefold in Narva."

Elections would clear the air, he added.

Korb: Savisaar has a place on party's list of candidates

According to Center Party Secretary General Mihhail Korb, the party's former longtime chairman has a place on the list of candidates for this fall's local elections, but he declined to say in which district Savisaar would run.

Korb noted that support for Savisaar was very high in Tallinn as well as across Estonia and that the party would be stronger going into the elections. "Edgar Savisaar running on the party's candidate list is a welcome step and we can confirm that the Center Party has a dignified place on the party's list for Edgar Savisaar," he said.

Korb added that Tallinn's Lasnamäe division has considered the possibility of Savisaar running in the local elections this fall, but in which district would depend on his own wishes.

Savisaar declared medically fit to stand trial

Savisaar, who was suspended from the office of mayor of Tallinn by court order in September 2015, was at the beginning of June medically cleared by a court-ordered panel of experts to stand trial in a large-scale graft case in which he is a defendant.

On the third day of hearings last Wednesday, however, he was taken to the hospital after paramedics were called to Harju County Court to check on his condition. The hearing was cut short after Savisaar was declared unfit to attend and subsequently transported to the hospital.

The trial is scheduled to continue on Aug. 8.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

