Tallinn's number 2 tram service to be suspended for summer next Monday

Beginning June 26, Tallinn's number 2 tram service will be suspended for the summer in connection with ongoing track work between Kopli and Linnahall.

Tallinn Transport Department announced that, in connection with track reconstruction work, service on the number 2 tram line will be suspended from June 26 through end of workday on Aug. 31.

The number 4 tram line, which is to connect the city center with Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport beginning this fall, will also be affected by ongoing construction, due to which Ülemiste Station will be closed and trams will temporarily travel to Suur-Paala stop, reported Raepress.