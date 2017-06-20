May industrial producer price index up 4.2 percent on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday morning, in May2017, the producer price index of industrial output increased by 0.3 percent on month and 4.2 percent on year.

Compared to the previous month, the producer price index in May was affected more than average by an increase in prices in the manufacture of furniture, chemical products and parts and accessories for motor vehicles, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of metal products, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply as well as mining and quarrying.

Compared to May 2016, the index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in the manufacture of fuel oils, electronic equiment and food products, but also by a decrease in prices in mining and quarrying as well as in the manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles.

In May 2017, the export price index decreased by 0.1 percent compared to April and increased by 6.1 percent compared to May 2016.

Compared to the previous month, the prices of petroleum products, articles of peat, metals and furniture decreased more than average in May, while the prices of chemical products, parts and accessories for motor vehicles and agricultural products increased more than average.

The May import price index decreased by 0.8 percent compared to April and increased by 4.1 percent year-over-year.

Compared ot the previous month, the price of agricultural and petroleum products decreased more than average in May, while the prices of beverages, building material and motor vehicles increased more than average.