news

Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019 ({{commentsTotal}})

Aadu Polli, Margus Kohava, and Meelis Oidjärv.
Aadu Polli, Margus Kohava, and Meelis Oidjärv. Source: (ERR)
Business
Business

While the Ministry of Finance and Est-For Invest will most likely sign a cooperation agreement already in the coming weeks, the decision over the final location of the pulp mill will take more time. Investors are hoping to have it by 2019.

According to the head of the ministry’s planning department, Tiit Oidjärv, areas close to Tartu and Viljandi will be included in the planning process. Est-For Invest had earlier said that it would need to build the new plant in a location that had access to a river, was close enough to all necessary infrastructure, and also offered enough skilled staff.

Oidjärv said that no other areas outside the designated territory would be looked at.

He described the cooperation agreement to be signed as a contract that would “basically specify the roles of the two parties, how we are going to work together, and how the planning process will be funded”. Oidjärv also added that Est-For Invest would pay for the necessary consultants, which was one of the agreement’s critical points.

The contract would most likely be signed some time in the next weeks, and after that made public.

A work group of representatives of the Ministry of the Environment, the Ministry of Finance, specialists of the local county governments, an expert to assess the effects of the pulp mill on the environment, and representatives of Est-For Invest would also be called, Oidjärv added. The work group would address all of the project’s planning stages.

On the way to the state’s planning exception for the new pulp mill, there were two important steps: the choice of location, and the eventual solution and plan to build the mill.

“The choice of location will hopefully be done in 2018 or 2019,” Oidjärv said. He also added that he couldn’t say yet when the necessary railway, road, and electricity connections would be ready.

“What I can say at this point is that we can start talking about the locations we are comparing by the end of this year, and as required by the Planning Act the different state agencies will then offer feedback about their preference,” Oidjärv added.

Investors: No names yet

Members of Est-For Invest’s management, Margus Kohava and Aadu Polli, introduced their own work on the preparations for the planning stage. Though Polli didn’t want to make any statements about investors just yet—it was too early for names, as there were no agreements yet. They were in negotiations with “several banks in the world”, Polli said.

“The current investors have promised funding up to the end of the planning stage,” he added.

The government decided on May 11 to support a planning exception for Est-For Invest’s pulp mill project. At a total investment volume of around €1 billion, the project is of historic proportions.

If realized, Est-For Invest believes the plant would employ some 200 people and process around 3 million cubic meters of timber a year. The plant’s life cycle is expected to be 30 years.

Estonia’s environmental organizations recently issued a joint statement pointing out the unsolved environmental issues of the plant. Among other things they pointed out that it is unlikely that a planning process following the usual guidelines would produce a detailed enough assessment of the mill’s effect on the local environment; see the related articles below the comments section for more.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

forestryest-for invest


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

NATO CCD COE director Sven Sakkov at Locked Shields 2017.NATO CCD COE director Sven Sakkov at Locked Shields 2017.
Sven Sakkov to take over as director of ICDS
Aadu Polli, Margus Kohava, and Meelis Oidjärv.Aadu Polli, Margus Kohava, and Meelis Oidjärv.
Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019
Igor Gräzin.Igor Gräzin.
New parliamentary group wants to improve dignity of parliamentary debate
Eesti Energia employees with an excavator.Eesti Energia employees with an excavator.
Eesti Energia signs collective agreements with trade unions
Wooden house kit construction.Wooden house kit construction.
May industrial producer price index up 4.2 percent on year
Opinion
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.
Opinion digest: Inspectorate exaggerating regarding paper boy, girl job
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andres Kasekamp.
Political scientist: 2018 parliamentary elections to be Macron’s test
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
Opinion digest: This year’s elections unlikely to turn out as expected
NEWS
New tram tracks being laid between Balti jaam and Linnahall stations in Tallinn. June 17, 2017.New tram tracks being laid between Balti jaam and Linnahall stations in Tallinn. June 17, 2017.
Tallinn's number 2 tram service to be suspended for summer next Monday
Russian Il-22 and Su-27 sighted by the Finnish Air Force flying over the Baltic Sea.Russian Il-22 and Su-27 sighted by the Finnish Air Force flying over the Baltic Sea.
NATO jets escort 32 Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea last week
Edgar Savisaar (Center) in court last week. June 2017.Edgar Savisaar (Center) in court last week. June 2017.
Savisaar planning on running in local elections this fall
19.06
Utility board: Haabersti willow would dry up even if intersection rerouted
19.06
Mõis offers Greens money if party changes attitude towards Rail Baltic
19.06
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
19.06
Riigikogu passes law to ratify Rail Baltic agreement
BUSINESS
Taxify's drivers' app in use.Taxify's drivers' app in use.
Taxify applying for operating license in London
Tanker cars. Photo is illustrative.Tanker cars. Photo is illustrative.
EVR's January-May freight flows drop 9.3 percent
Epex Spot electricity exchange eyeing Baltic markets
15.06
British Airways to continue flying to Tallinn through fall, winter seasons
15.06
Nelja Energia opens first cogeneration plant, pellet factory in Latvia
14.06
Estonia's first-quarter employment growth highest in EU on quarter
14.06
Bank of Estonia raises 2017 economic growth estimate to 3.5 percent
Culture
Rendering of the new building.Rendering of the new building.
Cornerstone laid for new Arvo Pärt Centre
12.06
Estonian feature film 'Class Reunion' breaks multiple records in 2016
08.06
Two extensive history anthologies completed for Estonian centennial
07.06
Neeme Järvi celebrates 80th birthday with ERSO concerts
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
Brian Cox.Brian Cox.
Professor: Populism and idiocy have a natural limit
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
Galleries
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.
Gallery: Allied tanks to face off in final battle of Spring Storm
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
Soela was completed a week ahead of schedule.
Gallery: New Triigi-Sõru ferry enters regular service
Updated: 02.05
Protests against Rail Baltic in Tallinn, Apr. 22, 2017.
Protests in Tallinn against current shape of Rail Baltic project
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (left), Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan (center), and U.S. ambassador to Estonia, James D. Melville (right) in Tallinn on Apr. 22, 2017.
Ryan in Tallinn: US shoulder to shoulder with Estonia against all dangers
Latest news
13:08
Sven Sakkov to take over as director of ICDS
12:06
New parliamentary group wants to improve dignity of parliamentary debate
11:35
Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019
10:06
Eesti Energia signs collective agreements with trade unions
09:15
May industrial producer price index up 4.2 percent on year
08:44
Tallinn's number 2 tram service to be suspended for summer next Monday
19.06
NATO jets escort 32 Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea last week
19.06
Savisaar planning on running in local elections this fall
19.06
Taxify applying for operating license in London
19.06
Cornerstone laid for new Arvo Pärt Centre
19.06
EVR's January-May freight flows drop 9.3 percent
19.06
Utility board: Haabersti willow would dry up even if intersection rerouted
19.06
Mõis offers Greens money if party changes attitude towards Rail Baltic
19.06
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
19.06
Riigikogu passes law to ratify Rail Baltic agreement
19.06
Riigikogu passes number of laws at extraordinary session Updated
19.06
Tartu: IRL candidates to join independents instead of party list
19.06
Police opens new Internet environment for simplified ID application
19.06
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
19.06
EKRE's youth organization thrown out of European Young Conservatives