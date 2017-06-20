New parliamentary group wants to improve dignity of parliamentary debate

Following the initiative of Reform Party MP Igor Gräzin, a dozen MPs have formed a group in the Riigikogu that declaredly will work to promote dignity in the way the parliament conducts its business.

Gräzin told ERR on Tuesday that there were aspects of the way the Riigikogu was going about its work that were “not quite dignified”.

“Night sittings and working time outside the norm, abusing parliamentary procedure, insulting each other,” Gräzin listed some of the issues that bother him and his colleagues.

He finds that all the 101 members of the Riigikogu could be members of the group, which would come together informally. “In the sense of saying, come on gentlemen, don’t you understand what you’re doing? To deal with each other as humans,” he added.

Besides Gräzin, MPs Jüri Adams, Andres Ammas, Krista Aru, Toomas Jürgenstein, Tiina Kangro, Jaanus Karilaid, Toomas Kivimägi, Helmen Kütt, Lauri Luik, Jaak Madison, and Barbi Pilvre have decided to join.

There are currently 57 parliamentary groups and 72 associations between members of the Riigikogu. They are used for cross-party exchange on a variety of issues, as well as a means for MPs to support causes in their parliamentary work.