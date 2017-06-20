news

New parliamentary group wants to improve dignity of parliamentary debate ({{commentsTotal}})

Igor Gräzin.
Igor Gräzin. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News
News

Following the initiative of Reform Party MP Igor Gräzin, a dozen MPs have formed a group in the Riigikogu that declaredly will work to promote dignity in the way the parliament conducts its business.

Gräzin told ERR on Tuesday that there were aspects of the way the Riigikogu was going about its work that were “not quite dignified”.

“Night sittings and working time outside the norm, abusing parliamentary procedure, insulting each other,” Gräzin listed some of the issues that bother him and his colleagues.

He finds that all the 101 members of the Riigikogu could be members of the group, which would come together informally. “In the sense of saying, come on gentlemen, don’t you understand what you’re doing? To deal with each other as humans,” he added.

Besides Gräzin, MPs Jüri Adams, Andres Ammas, Krista Aru, Toomas Jürgenstein, Tiina Kangro, Jaanus Karilaid, Toomas Kivimägi, Helmen Kütt, Lauri Luik, Jaak Madison, and Barbi Pilvre have decided to join.

There are currently 57 parliamentary groups and 72 associations between members of the Riigikogu. They are used for cross-party exchange on a variety of issues, as well as a means for MPs to support causes in their parliamentary work.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

riigikogu


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

NATO CCD COE director Sven Sakkov at Locked Shields 2017.NATO CCD COE director Sven Sakkov at Locked Shields 2017.
Sven Sakkov to take over as director of ICDS
Aadu Polli, Margus Kohava, and Meelis Oidjärv.Aadu Polli, Margus Kohava, and Meelis Oidjärv.
Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019
Igor Gräzin.Igor Gräzin.
New parliamentary group wants to improve dignity of parliamentary debate
Eesti Energia employees with an excavator.Eesti Energia employees with an excavator.
Eesti Energia signs collective agreements with trade unions
Wooden house kit construction.Wooden house kit construction.
May industrial producer price index up 4.2 percent on year
Opinion
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.
Opinion digest: Inspectorate exaggerating regarding paper boy, girl job
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andres Kasekamp.
Political scientist: 2018 parliamentary elections to be Macron’s test
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
Opinion digest: This year’s elections unlikely to turn out as expected
NEWS
New tram tracks being laid between Balti jaam and Linnahall stations in Tallinn. June 17, 2017.New tram tracks being laid between Balti jaam and Linnahall stations in Tallinn. June 17, 2017.
Tallinn's number 2 tram service to be suspended for summer next Monday
Russian Il-22 and Su-27 sighted by the Finnish Air Force flying over the Baltic Sea.Russian Il-22 and Su-27 sighted by the Finnish Air Force flying over the Baltic Sea.
NATO jets escort 32 Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea last week
Edgar Savisaar (Center) in court last week. June 2017.Edgar Savisaar (Center) in court last week. June 2017.
Savisaar planning on running in local elections this fall
19.06
Utility board: Haabersti willow would dry up even if intersection rerouted
19.06
Mõis offers Greens money if party changes attitude towards Rail Baltic
19.06
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
19.06
Riigikogu passes law to ratify Rail Baltic agreement
BUSINESS
Taxify's drivers' app in use.Taxify's drivers' app in use.
Taxify applying for operating license in London
Tanker cars. Photo is illustrative.Tanker cars. Photo is illustrative.
EVR's January-May freight flows drop 9.3 percent
Epex Spot electricity exchange eyeing Baltic markets
15.06
British Airways to continue flying to Tallinn through fall, winter seasons
15.06
Nelja Energia opens first cogeneration plant, pellet factory in Latvia
14.06
Estonia's first-quarter employment growth highest in EU on quarter
14.06
Bank of Estonia raises 2017 economic growth estimate to 3.5 percent
Culture
Rendering of the new building.Rendering of the new building.
Cornerstone laid for new Arvo Pärt Centre
12.06
Estonian feature film 'Class Reunion' breaks multiple records in 2016
08.06
Two extensive history anthologies completed for Estonian centennial
07.06
Neeme Järvi celebrates 80th birthday with ERSO concerts
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
Brian Cox.Brian Cox.
Professor: Populism and idiocy have a natural limit
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
Galleries
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.
Gallery: Allied tanks to face off in final battle of Spring Storm
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
Soela was completed a week ahead of schedule.
Gallery: New Triigi-Sõru ferry enters regular service
Updated: 02.05
Protests against Rail Baltic in Tallinn, Apr. 22, 2017.
Protests in Tallinn against current shape of Rail Baltic project
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (left), Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan (center), and U.S. ambassador to Estonia, James D. Melville (right) in Tallinn on Apr. 22, 2017.
Ryan in Tallinn: US shoulder to shoulder with Estonia against all dangers
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
13:08
Sven Sakkov to take over as director of ICDS
12:06
New parliamentary group wants to improve dignity of parliamentary debate
11:35
Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019
10:06
Eesti Energia signs collective agreements with trade unions
09:15
May industrial producer price index up 4.2 percent on year
08:44
Tallinn's number 2 tram service to be suspended for summer next Monday
19.06
NATO jets escort 32 Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea last week
19.06
Savisaar planning on running in local elections this fall
19.06
Taxify applying for operating license in London
19.06
Cornerstone laid for new Arvo Pärt Centre
19.06
EVR's January-May freight flows drop 9.3 percent
19.06
Utility board: Haabersti willow would dry up even if intersection rerouted
19.06
Mõis offers Greens money if party changes attitude towards Rail Baltic
19.06
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
19.06
Riigikogu passes law to ratify Rail Baltic agreement
19.06
Riigikogu passes number of laws at extraordinary session Updated
19.06
Tartu: IRL candidates to join independents instead of party list
19.06
Police opens new Internet environment for simplified ID application
19.06
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
19.06
EKRE's youth organization thrown out of European Young Conservatives
INTERVIEW
Brian Cox.
Professor: Populism and idiocy have a natural limit
EU commissioner for the digital single market and former prime minister, Andrus Ansip.
Andrus Ansip: 'We decided to solve the problem before it got out of hand'