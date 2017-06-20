Sven Sakkov to take over as director of ICDS

According to ERR's information, NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCD COE) director and former Ministry of Defence deputy secretary general Sven Sakkov will take over as director of the International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS).

According to ICDS council chairman and Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Jonatan Vseviov, Sakkov must continue to develop that which has already been achieved at the center thus far.

"The ICDS is a strong and reputable center and work in this direction must continue determinedly," Vseviov said. "From his earlier career, Sven Sakkov has plenty of experience and strong qualifications for the strengthening of the center's international bearing surface."

The position of director of the ICDS opened up as its previous director, Jüri Luik, who was set to become the Minsitry of Foreign Affairs' Undersecretary of Political Affairs, was chosen to become the next Minister of Defence following a changeup of Pro Patria and Res Publica (IRL) ministerial positions.

The ICDS, which was established in 2006, aims to be a regional hub for the security and defense communities of Estonia, it allies and its partners, whose research covers issues including defense policy and strategy, security and resilience as well as international affairs and foreign policy.

It was first headed by Kadri Liik. Martin Hurt took over the position in August 2011, and was replaced not long after, in March 2012, by Matthew Bryza. Luik served as director of the center from 2015-2017.