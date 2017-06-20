June party ratings: EKRE now third most popular party in Estonia

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) became Estonia's third most popular party in June, it appears from a poll commissioned by BNS and daily Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor.

The Reform Party earned the support of 25.4 percent of respondents, with Center close behind with 25.1 percent of support.

EKRE support climbed to third-highest for the first time, at 16.2 percent, while the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and the Free Party earned 14.2 and 8.5 percent of support respectively. Support for the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union's (ILR) remained low yet above the 5-percent election threshold at 6.6 percent.

Compared to May figures, Center's support increased by 3.3 percent, EKRE's by 2.8 percent and IRL's by one percent, while support for SDE decreased by 3.4 percent, Reform by 2.1 percent and the Free Party by 1.4 percent.

Of parties currently with no parliamentary repreentation, support for the Estonian Greens dropped 0.5 percemt to 3.2 percent.

Combined support for the ruling coalition, consisting of the Center Party, SDE and IRL, stood at 46 percent, up one percent since May.

Respondents indicating no preference accounted for 22.6 percent of those polled. Their answers were eliminated from the outcome in order to make the situation as comparable as possible to a hypothetical election held during the survey period.

Kantar Emor interviewed 1,125 voting-age citizens between the ages of 18-74 in their homes and online for the survey from June 9-16.