news

June party ratings: EKRE now third most popular party in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

Estonian and EKRE flags at a demonstration. Photo is illustrative.
Estonian and EKRE flags at a demonstration. Photo is illustrative. Source: (Rene Suurkaev/ERR)
News
News

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) became Estonia's third most popular party in June, it appears from a poll commissioned by BNS and daily Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor.

The Reform Party earned the support of 25.4 percent of respondents, with Center close behind with 25.1 percent of support.

EKRE support climbed to third-highest for the first time, at 16.2 percent, while the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and the Free Party earned 14.2 and 8.5 percent of support respectively. Support for the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union's (ILR) remained low yet above the 5-percent election threshold at 6.6 percent.

Compared to May figures, Center's support increased by 3.3 percent, EKRE's by 2.8 percent and IRL's by one percent, while support for SDE decreased by 3.4 percent, Reform by 2.1 percent and the Free Party by 1.4 percent.

Of parties currently with no parliamentary repreentation, support for the Estonian Greens dropped 0.5 percemt to 3.2 percent.

Combined support for the ruling coalition, consisting of the Center Party, SDE and IRL, stood at 46 percent, up one percent since May.

Respondents indicating no preference accounted for 22.6 percent of those polled. Their answers were eliminated from the outcome in order to make the situation as comparable as possible to a hypothetical election held during the survey period.

Kantar Emor interviewed 1,125 voting-age citizens between the ages of 18-74 in their homes and online for the survey from June 9-16.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

irlreform partyekrefree partycenter partyparty ratingssdekantar emor


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

NATO CCD COE director Sven Sakkov at Locked Shields 2017.NATO CCD COE director Sven Sakkov at Locked Shields 2017.
Sven Sakkov to take over as director of ICDS
President Kersti Kaljulaid (right) with Walmart executive vice president JP Suarez.President Kersti Kaljulaid (right) with Walmart executive vice president JP Suarez.
Walmart to further develop cooperation with Cleveron
Estonian and EKRE flags at a demonstration. Photo is illustrative.Estonian and EKRE flags at a demonstration. Photo is illustrative.
June party ratings: EKRE now third most popular party in Estonia
Igor Gräzin.Igor Gräzin.
New parliamentary group wants to improve dignity of parliamentary debate
Aadu Polli, Margus Kohava, and Meelis Oidjärv.Aadu Polli, Margus Kohava, and Meelis Oidjärv.
Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019
Opinion
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.
Opinion digest: Inspectorate exaggerating regarding paper boy, girl job
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andres Kasekamp.
Political scientist: 2018 parliamentary elections to be Macron’s test
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
Opinion digest: This year’s elections unlikely to turn out as expected
NEWS
New tram tracks being laid between Balti jaam and Linnahall stations in Tallinn. June 17, 2017.New tram tracks being laid between Balti jaam and Linnahall stations in Tallinn. June 17, 2017.
Tallinn's number 2 tram service to be suspended for summer next Monday
Russian Il-22 and Su-27 sighted by the Finnish Air Force flying over the Baltic Sea.Russian Il-22 and Su-27 sighted by the Finnish Air Force flying over the Baltic Sea.
NATO jets escort 32 Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea last week
Edgar Savisaar (Center) in court last week. June 2017.Edgar Savisaar (Center) in court last week. June 2017.
Savisaar planning on running in local elections this fall
19.06
Cornerstone laid for new Arvo Pärt Centre
19.06
EVR's January-May freight flows drop 9.3 percent
19.06
Utility board: Haabersti willow would dry up even if intersection rerouted
19.06
Mõis offers Greens money if party changes attitude towards Rail Baltic
BUSINESS
Eesti Energia employees with an excavator.Eesti Energia employees with an excavator.
Eesti Energia signs collective agreements with trade unions
Wooden house kit construction.Wooden house kit construction.
May industrial producer price index up 4.2 percent on year
Taxify's drivers' app in use.Taxify's drivers' app in use.
Taxify applying for operating license in London
15.06
Estonian prices 24 percent lower than EU average in 2016
15.06
British Airways to continue flying to Tallinn through fall, winter seasons
15.06
Nelja Energia opens first cogeneration plant, pellet factory in Latvia
14.06
Estonia's first-quarter employment growth highest in EU on quarter
Culture
Musicians playing at an event where the schedule for the 2017 Tallinn Maritime Days was revealed. June 14, 2017.Musicians playing at an event where the schedule for the 2017 Tallinn Maritime Days was revealed. June 14, 2017.
Tallinn Maritime Days schedule unveiled
08.06
Two extensive history anthologies completed for Estonian centennial
07.06
Neeme Järvi celebrates 80th birthday with ERSO concerts
05.06
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: June 5-12
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Kalle Palling.Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
ERR News' 2017 readership survey.ERR News' 2017 readership survey.
Summary of ERR News' June 2017 readership survey
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Galleries
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
US F-35 fighter jets arrived in Estonia on Tuesday afternoon. April 25, 2017.
Gallery: US F-35 fighter jets arrive in Estonia
Protests against Rail Baltic in Tallinn, Apr. 22, 2017.
Protests in Tallinn against current shape of Rail Baltic project
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
15:02
June party ratings: EKRE now third most popular party in Estonia
14:11
Walmart to further develop cooperation with Cleveron
13:08
Sven Sakkov to take over as director of ICDS
12:06
New parliamentary group wants to improve dignity of parliamentary debate
11:35
Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019
10:06
Eesti Energia signs collective agreements with trade unions
09:15
May industrial producer price index up 4.2 percent on year
08:44
Tallinn's number 2 tram service to be suspended for summer next Monday
19.06
NATO jets escort 32 Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea last week
19.06
Savisaar planning on running in local elections this fall
19.06
Taxify applying for operating license in London
19.06
Cornerstone laid for new Arvo Pärt Centre
19.06
EVR's January-May freight flows drop 9.3 percent
19.06
Utility board: Haabersti willow would dry up even if intersection rerouted
19.06
Mõis offers Greens money if party changes attitude towards Rail Baltic
19.06
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
19.06
Riigikogu passes law to ratify Rail Baltic agreement
19.06
Riigikogu passes number of laws at extraordinary session Updated
19.06
Tartu: IRL candidates to join independents instead of party list
19.06
Police opens new Internet environment for simplified ID application
INTERVIEW
Brian Cox.
Professor: Populism and idiocy have a natural limit
EU commissioner for the digital single market and former prime minister, Andrus Ansip.
Andrus Ansip: 'We decided to solve the problem before it got out of hand'