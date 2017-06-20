Walmart to further develop cooperation with Cleveron

Two of Walmart’s executive vice presidents, Mark Ibbotson and JP Suarez, were in Estonia on Monday for a meeting with package robot producer Cleveron. The two also met with President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Cleveron has so far had 100 orders by Walmart for its automated package delivery system. According to ERR’s Aktuaalne kaamera newscast, the Americans are not the only ones interested.

Cleveron CEO Arno Kütt along with Ibbotson and Suarez met with President Kersti Kaljulaid in Tallinn on Monday. “The aim of the Walmart managers is to assure themselves that Estonia is a modern country, that it’s safe here, that there is the capacity to produce here, they want confidence, and today’s visit with the president helps along,” Kütt said.

Walmart executive vice president, JP Suarez, told Aktuaalne kaamera that they were interested in developing their cooperation with Cleveron. Suarez said that they had ordered 100 machines and were talking about coming orders as well as other developments important to the company.

The package robots produced in Estonia could make it into Walmart supermarkets outside the United States as well. Walmart executive vice president Mark Ibbotson pointed out that they represented the American business, but that colleagues in Britain and China had also expressed interest.