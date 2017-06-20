news

Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations ({{commentsTotal}})

A Midsummer celebration in the Estonian countryside. Photo is illustrative.
A Midsummer celebration in the Estonian countryside. Photo is illustrative. Source: (ERR)
Culture
Culture

A selection of Midsummer events taking place in Estonia this weekend as curated by culture.ee: "This time it is especially nice, because Midsummer's Night is on Friday, so one can celebrate the sun all weekend!"

Ongoing - Friday, June 23

20th Suure-Jaani Music Festival

Suure-Jaani

A festival dedicated to the Kapp family of composers, classical and Estonian music as well as musicians offers something for every taste. In addition to concerts, the festival features a competition for young singers and songwriters, photo and art exhibitions as well as lunchtime meetings with artists. The crowning jewel of the festival is the traditional 3 a.m. sunrise concert to take place on Hüpassaare bog island in Soomaa National Park.

Friday, June 23

Avinurme Barrel Fair

Various locations, Avinurme

This is a real piece of folk culture, featuring crafts, food and an entertainment program for all ages on the barrel stage, including guest and local performers alike. As is fitting during the Year of Children’s and Youth Culture, both the young and those young at heart will take the stage.
The main performer of the day is the village band of Nedsaja.

Visitors can check out new and interesting things at the Wooden Handicrafts Centre and the Lifestyle Centre, take a ride on the famous Avinurme train or enjoy treats by summer cafés. The locally famous Ilves Sisters will give the first concert of their summer tour at Avinurme Church and Avinurme Summer Theatre will stage a performance of "When are You Coming Back?

Friday, June 23 - Saturday, June 24

Victory Day and Midsummer’s Eve at Raadi Manor Park

Estonian National Museum, Tartu

The Estonian National Museum invites you to celebrate Victory Day and Midsummer’s Eve at Raadi Manor Park, which will include a bonfire, music and dances. Visitors can also expect a carousel, trampoline, exhibitions, outdoor chess, mall cars, orientation and of course a bonfire, with performances by Lõõtsavägilased, Folksell and Konterbant.

Friday, June 23

Midsummer at the Estonian Open Air Museum

Estonian Open Air Museum, Tallinn

This large event will feature bonfires, music played by well-known folk musicians, colorful striped skirts twirling in dance, village swings squeaking and children shrieking as they play traditional games. Tuulelõõtsutajad and Leigarid will be dancing, Svjata Vatra will heat things up and a romantic mood will be set by Trio Romansid.

Vihula Manor Midsummer's Eve bonfire

Vihula Manor

Just like in the olden days, there will be singing and dancing, playing and talking at Vihula Manor. Food and drink are offered at the Midsummer Eve grounds, Kaval-Ants’ tavern, and Vesiveski. The ensemble Kihnu Poisid will sing and play for dancing for long after midnight. A Midsummer Eve magic workshop is held to predict the future for whoever is interested. After midnight, the party continues to the rhythms of disco music until there is someone left to dance.

Saturday, June 24 - Sunday, June 25

Narva Medieval Festival

Narva Castle

And now for something completely different, but also very much fun! Narva Museum is inviting all history-lovers to Narva Castle on June 24-25, where the medieval era will be resurrected at Narva Medieval Festival in cooperation with the Teutonic Order from St. Petersburg. In the courtyard of Narva Castle, scenes from the year 1346, when the sales agreement of the castle was signed by the King of Denmark and the German Order, will be reenacted. Festivalgoers can also watch and cheer on knights’ tournaments as well as sword and archery competitions. Medieval musicians and traveling clowns will perform and there will be theater and versatile entertainment characteristic of the era.

Voronja Gallery's fourth summer season: Peter Belyi's "Open Borders"

Voronja Gallery, Varnja, Tartu County

The exhibition is compiled by St. Petersburg-based artist and curator Peter Belyi, who has involved artists in the exhibition who work on creating connections between the organic and inorganic worlds and use nature or natural processes for creating art. This is definitely not the only reason we want you to visit the area, however! It is really something special. Even if you find Estonian nature and culture special in general, this place, this whole area actually, is even more memorable!

-

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

culture.eeweekly recommendationsmidsummer


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

NATO CCD COE director Sven Sakkov at Locked Shields 2017.NATO CCD COE director Sven Sakkov at Locked Shields 2017.
Sven Sakkov to take over as director of ICDS
President Kersti Kaljulaid (right) with Walmart executive vice president JP Suarez.President Kersti Kaljulaid (right) with Walmart executive vice president JP Suarez.
Walmart to further develop cooperation with Cleveron
A Midsummer celebration in the Estonian countryside. Photo is illustrative.A Midsummer celebration in the Estonian countryside. Photo is illustrative.
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
A Transaviabaltika flight connecting Hiiumaa to Tallinn. Aug. 2, 2016.A Transaviabaltika flight connecting Hiiumaa to Tallinn. Aug. 2, 2016.
Transaviabaltika carries over 21,000 passengers in first year in Estonia
Estonian and EKRE flags at a demonstration. Photo is illustrative.Estonian and EKRE flags at a demonstration. Photo is illustrative.
June party ratings: EKRE now third most popular party in Estonia
Opinion
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.
Opinion digest: Inspectorate exaggerating regarding paper boy, girl job
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andres Kasekamp.
Political scientist: 2018 parliamentary elections to be Macron’s test
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
Opinion digest: This year’s elections unlikely to turn out as expected
NEWS
Igor Gräzin.Igor Gräzin.
New parliamentary group wants to improve dignity of parliamentary debate
New tram tracks being laid between Balti jaam and Linnahall stations in Tallinn. June 17, 2017.New tram tracks being laid between Balti jaam and Linnahall stations in Tallinn. June 17, 2017.
Tallinn's number 2 tram service to be suspended for summer next Monday
Russian Il-22 and Su-27 sighted by the Finnish Air Force flying over the Baltic Sea.Russian Il-22 and Su-27 sighted by the Finnish Air Force flying over the Baltic Sea.
NATO jets escort 32 Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea last week
19.06
Savisaar planning on running in local elections this fall
19.06
Taxify applying for operating license in London
19.06
Cornerstone laid for new Arvo Pärt Centre
19.06
EVR's January-May freight flows drop 9.3 percent
BUSINESS
Aadu Polli, Margus Kohava, and Meelis Oidjärv.Aadu Polli, Margus Kohava, and Meelis Oidjärv.
Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019
Eesti Energia employees with an excavator.Eesti Energia employees with an excavator.
Eesti Energia signs collective agreements with trade unions
Wooden house kit construction.Wooden house kit construction.
May industrial producer price index up 4.2 percent on year
15.06
Estonian prices 24 percent lower than EU average in 2016
15.06
British Airways to continue flying to Tallinn through fall, winter seasons
15.06
Nelja Energia opens first cogeneration plant, pellet factory in Latvia
14.06
Estonia's first-quarter employment growth highest in EU on quarter
Culture
Musicians playing at an event where the schedule for the 2017 Tallinn Maritime Days was revealed. June 14, 2017.Musicians playing at an event where the schedule for the 2017 Tallinn Maritime Days was revealed. June 14, 2017.
Tallinn Maritime Days schedule unveiled
08.06
Two extensive history anthologies completed for Estonian centennial
07.06
Neeme Järvi celebrates 80th birthday with ERSO concerts
05.06
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: June 5-12
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Kalle Palling.Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
ERR News' 2017 readership survey.ERR News' 2017 readership survey.
Summary of ERR News' June 2017 readership survey
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Galleries
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
US F-35 fighter jets arrived in Estonia on Tuesday afternoon. April 25, 2017.
Gallery: US F-35 fighter jets arrive in Estonia
Protests against Rail Baltic in Tallinn, Apr. 22, 2017.
Protests in Tallinn against current shape of Rail Baltic project
events in estonia
Latest news
17:08
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
16:12
Transaviabaltika carries over 21,000 passengers in first year in Estonia
15:02
June party ratings: EKRE now third most popular party in Estonia
14:11
Walmart to further develop cooperation with Cleveron
13:08
Sven Sakkov to take over as director of ICDS
12:06
New parliamentary group wants to improve dignity of parliamentary debate
11:35
Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019
10:06
Eesti Energia signs collective agreements with trade unions
09:15
May industrial producer price index up 4.2 percent on year
08:44
Tallinn's number 2 tram service to be suspended for summer next Monday
19.06
NATO jets escort 32 Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea last week
19.06
Savisaar planning on running in local elections this fall
19.06
Taxify applying for operating license in London
19.06
Cornerstone laid for new Arvo Pärt Centre
19.06
EVR's January-May freight flows drop 9.3 percent
19.06
Utility board: Haabersti willow would dry up even if intersection rerouted
19.06
Mõis offers Greens money if party changes attitude towards Rail Baltic
19.06
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
19.06
Riigikogu passes law to ratify Rail Baltic agreement
19.06
Riigikogu passes number of laws at extraordinary session Updated