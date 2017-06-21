news

Three of four Estonian universities reduce number of admissions ({{commentsTotal}})

The Tallinn University of Technology main building
The Tallinn University of Technology main building Source: Photo: Postimees/Scanpix
News
News

The Tallinn University of Technology, the Estonian University of Life Sciences, and Tallinn University have announced that they will reduce the number of students they will admit to the next academic year. The decision is based on the decreasing number of secondary school graduates.

Prorector of education of the Tallinn University of Technology, Jakob Kübarsepp, explained to ERR’s Aktuaalne kaamera newscast on Tuesday that the current secondary school graduates were born in a time when the birth rate was low, and with the resulting lower number of students, the universities are reducing the number they will accept on graduate studies.

Another reason for the change was that a lot of Estonian students were now going abroad for their education, Kübarsepp added.

“We’ve conducted curriculum reforms on the first level of higher education, we’re reducing the number of university places by a third,” Kübarsepp said, adding that in the case of post-graduate courses the university hadn’t had too many places it couldn’t fill.

Tallinn University is reducing the number of graduate places while at the same time increasing the number of post-graduates it will accept. The Estonian University of Life Sciences is planning to reduce the number of places on both levels.

“On one hand this is a reaction to what is happening in society, that there are fewer candidates with a secondary education entering university. And on the other hand there is the wish to increase competition to a certain extent as well. If there are fewer university places, the competition is stronger, and from this we’re hoping to get better candidates, more motivated candidates,” education specialist at the University of Life Sciences, Eda Aitsen, told Aktuaalne kaamera.

The University of Tartu is the only one of the four Estonian universities that isn’t planning to reduce the number of admissions. The school commented that last year’s admission on the whole was successful, and that the number of places for post-graduate students had already increased with the introduction of international courses.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

educationuniversity of tartutallinn university of technologytallinn universityestonian university of life sciences


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

The Tallinn University of Technology main buildingThe Tallinn University of Technology main building
Three of four Estonian universities reduce number of admissions
Nurses transporting a patient in a hospital. Photo is illustrative.Nurses transporting a patient in a hospital. Photo is illustrative.
NIHD: Estonia's health expenditure per person highest in Baltics
The ferry Piret serves the Virtsu-Kuivastu route connecting the mainland to Saaremaa via the island of Muhu.The ferry Piret serves the Virtsu-Kuivastu route connecting the mainland to Saaremaa via the island of Muhu.
Extra ferry trips to Saaremaa for Midsummer already sold out
The EIC will use the money to fund projects in ten different environment-related fields.The EIC will use the money to fund projects in ten different environment-related fields.
Estonia earmarks €20 million for environmental projects
A Midsummer celebration in the Estonian countryside. Photo is illustrative.A Midsummer celebration in the Estonian countryside. Photo is illustrative.
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
Opinion
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.Director General of the Ministry of Culture Paavo Nõgene.
Opinion digest: Inspectorate exaggerating regarding paper boy, girl job
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andres Kasekamp.
Political scientist: 2018 parliamentary elections to be Macron’s test
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
Opinion digest: This year’s elections unlikely to turn out as expected
NEWS
Estonian and EKRE flags at a demonstration. Photo is illustrative.Estonian and EKRE flags at a demonstration. Photo is illustrative.
June party ratings: EKRE now third most popular party in Estonia
NATO CCD COE director Sven Sakkov at Locked Shields 2017.NATO CCD COE director Sven Sakkov at Locked Shields 2017.
Sven Sakkov to take over as director of ICDS
Igor Gräzin.Igor Gräzin.
New parliamentary group wants to improve dignity of parliamentary debate
20.06
Eesti Energia signs collective agreements with trade unions
20.06
May industrial producer price index up 4.2 percent on year
20.06
Tallinn's number 2 tram service to be suspended for summer next Monday
19.06
NATO jets escort 32 Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea last week
BUSINESS
A Transaviabaltika flight connecting Hiiumaa to Tallinn. Aug. 2, 2016.A Transaviabaltika flight connecting Hiiumaa to Tallinn. Aug. 2, 2016.
Transaviabaltika carries over 21,000 passengers in first year in Estonia
President Kersti Kaljulaid (right) with Walmart executive vice president JP Suarez.President Kersti Kaljulaid (right) with Walmart executive vice president JP Suarez.
Walmart to further develop cooperation with Cleveron
Aadu Polli, Margus Kohava, and Meelis Oidjärv.Aadu Polli, Margus Kohava, and Meelis Oidjärv.
Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019
16.06
Estonia registers highest inflation in EU in May
16.06
Riigikogu passes Uber law to regulate rideshare services
15.06
Estonian prices 24 percent lower than EU average in 2016
15.06
British Airways to continue flying to Tallinn through fall, winter seasons
Culture
Rendering of the new building.Rendering of the new building.
Cornerstone laid for new Arvo Pärt Centre
12.06
Estonian feature film 'Class Reunion' breaks multiple records in 2016
08.06
Two extensive history anthologies completed for Estonian centennial
07.06
Neeme Järvi celebrates 80th birthday with ERSO concerts
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Kalle Palling.Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
ERR News' 2017 readership survey.ERR News' 2017 readership survey.
Summary of ERR News' June 2017 readership survey
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Galleries
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
US F-35 fighter jets arrived in Estonia on Tuesday afternoon. April 25, 2017.
Gallery: US F-35 fighter jets arrive in Estonia
Protests against Rail Baltic in Tallinn, Apr. 22, 2017.
Protests in Tallinn against current shape of Rail Baltic project
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
09:22
Extra ferry trips to Saaremaa for Midsummer already sold out
08:11
Three of four Estonian universities reduce number of admissions
20.06
Estonia earmarks €20 million for environmental projects
20.06
NIHD: Estonia's health expenditure per person highest in Baltics
20.06
Culture.ee's Midsummer recommendations
20.06
Transaviabaltika carries over 21,000 passengers in first year in Estonia
20.06
June party ratings: EKRE now third most popular party in Estonia
20.06
Walmart to further develop cooperation with Cleveron
20.06
Sven Sakkov to take over as director of ICDS
20.06
New parliamentary group wants to improve dignity of parliamentary debate
20.06
Location of billion-euro pulp mill to be defined no later than 2019
20.06
Eesti Energia signs collective agreements with trade unions
20.06
May industrial producer price index up 4.2 percent on year
20.06
Tallinn's number 2 tram service to be suspended for summer next Monday
19.06
NATO jets escort 32 Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea last week
19.06
Savisaar planning on running in local elections this fall
19.06
Taxify applying for operating license in London
19.06
Cornerstone laid for new Arvo Pärt Centre
19.06
EVR's January-May freight flows drop 9.3 percent
19.06
Utility board: Haabersti willow would dry up even if intersection rerouted
INTERVIEW
Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Marina Kaljurand was Estonia's ambassador in Moscow at the time of the Bronze Night riots.
Under siege: Events at the Estonian embassy in Moscow